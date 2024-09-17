AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Bybit Unveils Exclusive IDR Fiat Deposit Campaign with Rewards

PRNewswire September 17, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is thrilled to introduce an exclusive IDR Fiat Deposit campaign for its Indonesian community. Running from now until October 15, 2024, this campaign offers both new and existing users the chance to earn rewards of up to 700 USDT by depositing Indonesian Rupiah (IDR) through Bybit’s Fiat Deposit feature.

Campaign Highlights:

  • Earn Up to 350 USDT in Bonuses: By simply depositing a minimum of 100 USDT in IDR, users can unlock up to 350 USDT in rewards.
  • Double Rewards for New Users: Newcomers to Bybit can enhance their earnings by staking or trading, with the chance to double their rewards.
  • Exclusive Offers for First-Time Users: Tier 1 rewards are reserved for new users, offering an exciting incentive to join Bybit.

How to Get Started:

  1. Sign Up on Bybit: Visit Bybit’s official website to create a free account if you haven’t already.
  2. Complete KYC Verification: Participants must complete the Know Your Customer (KYC) process to comply with regulations and ensure a secure platform.
  3. Deposit IDR via Fiat Deposit: After verifying your account, navigate to the “Fiat Deposit” section, select IDR, and follow the instructions to make your deposit.

Additional Benefits for New Users:

New Bybit users can further boost their rewards by staking to Savings Products or trading on the platform. In addition, they will receive extra USDT Airdrops, potentially increasing their total earnings to a remarkable 700 USDT.

Bybit Unveils Exclusive IDR Fiat Deposit Campaign with Rewards (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-unveils-exclusive-idr-fiat-deposit-campaign-with-rewards-302250368.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.