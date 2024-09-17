AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

VENTURE GLOBAL EXPANDS EUROPEAN REGASIFICATION CAPACITY

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

HOUSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Venture Global announced the execution of a binding long-term terminal use agreement (TUA) with GASTRADE S.A. enabling the regasification and sale of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Venture Global’s terminals in Louisiana to markets in Central and Eastern Europe. Under the agreement, Venture Global has secured approximately 1 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of LNG regasification capacity at the new Alexandroupolis LNG receiving terminal in Greece for five years, beginning in 2025. Venture Global’s capacity will account for approximately 25% of the total terminal capacity, or approximately 12 cargoes annually. 

The new Alexandroupolis LNG FSRU receiving terminal and South-North ‘Vertical Corridor’ will be essential to enhancing Central and Eastern European energy security by providing a new route to bring alternative supplies of natural gas into the region. Critical energy infrastructure projects in Greece have been supported in part by European co-funding as well as the United States Government through the Development Finance Corporation (DFC). 

“Venture Global is thrilled to expand our European regasification capacity at Greece’s new Alexandroupolis LNG terminal,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “This move further integrates our business by growing our assets across the LNG supply chain including LNG production, shipping and regasification. As a major point of entry for LNG into Central and Eastern Europe, this strategically important infrastructure will be a game changer for the region’s ability to diversify their energy and access a secure and reliable energy supply. Venture Global is proud to support these efforts as a strategic partner with volumes from both Plaquemines LNG and the future CP2 LNG.” 

About Venture Global 

Venture Global is a long-term, low-cost provider of U.S. LNG sourced from resource rich North American natural gas basins. Venture Global’s first facility, Calcasieu Pass, commenced producing LNG in January 2022. The company’s second facility, Plaquemines LNG, is under construction and expected to produce first LNG in 2024. The company is currently constructing and developing over 74 MTPA of nameplate production capacity to provide clean, affordable energy to the world. Venture Global is developing Carbon Capture and Sequestration (CCS) projects at each of its LNG facilities. 

 

SOURCE Venture Global LNG

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.