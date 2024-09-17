AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Korea Blockchain Week 2024 Sets New Benchmarks with Record Attendance and Groundbreaking Web3 Innovations

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FACTBLOCK, the founder and organizer of Korea Blockchain Week (KBW), announced the successful conclusion of the seventh edition of KBW, setting new records with over 17,000 participants — an impressive 70% growth compared to last year. 

As Asia’s premier Web3 festival, KBW 2024 featured a stellar lineup of industry leaders at its flagship IMPACT conference, where over 300 speakers shared groundbreaking insights across the Web3 ecosystem. Over the course of the conference, attendees engaged in over 130 thought-provoking panel discussions, keynotes and fireside chats across four stages: Sui Stage, Movement Stage, Institutional Stage and Forbes Web3 Stage. In addition to the main conference, over 300 side-events took place across Seoul, offering further opportunities for networking, collaboration, and in-depth discussions on the future of blockchain technology.

Seon-ik Jeon, CEO of FACTBLOCK; Founder and Host of KBW said: We’re incredibly proud of what we’ve accomplished at this year’s Korea Blockchain Week. The overwhelmingly positive feedback highlights how the global Web3 community and innovators from Korea have come together to exchange ideas and push the boundaries of blockchain technology. My team worked incredibly hard to make this event a success, and I’m confident that we’ll continue building on this momentum in the years to come. We look forward to welcoming more global visitors and driving meaningful collaboration for the future of Web3.”

KBW2024: IMPACT was supported by Sui, Movement Labs, and BRV Capital Management as official conference partners, and BitGo and Hana Financial Group as official institutional partners. It also featured Aptos, Tron, Chiliz, DOP, Creditcoin, Sahara AI, Presto, TON, Bithumb and SK Telecom’s ALEO as title sponsors, as well as Orbs, Ripple and Flare as gold sponsors.

Korea Blockchain Week is set to return in 2025, promising an even more engaging platform for industry leaders, Web3 innovators, entrepreneurs, and a vibrant community of blockchain enthusiasts. As Korea solidifies its role at the forefront of Web3 innovation, KBW will continue to be the bridge between the dynamic Korean market and the global blockchain stage, fostering deeper collaboration and groundbreaking developments.

About Korea Blockchain Week:

Founded by FACTBLOCK and co-hosted by Hashed, Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) is an annual global blockchain and web3 festival held in Seoul, South Korea, since 2018. It has been a gathering ground for the top global blockchain and web3 leaders and unifying diverse communities.

KBW curates multiple prestigious main events, including the flagship conference ‘IMPACT.’ This provides participants and attendees exclusive opportunities to exchange industry insights and indulge in an immersive blend of music, art, and culture, making KBW a unique and enriching experience for all involved.

https://koreablockchainweek.com/ 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/korea-blockchain-week-2024-sets-new-benchmarks-with-record-attendance-and-groundbreaking-web3-innovations-302250498.html

SOURCE FACTBLOCK

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.