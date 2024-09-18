WollemAI announces new clients as Australia passes climate legislation

Rallen Australia; Prime Value Asset Management; Geoscape Australia, and Kilter Rural have chosen WollemAI for climate and emissions reporting and management, as climate reporting becomes law in Australia.

SYDNEY, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — WollemAI , a world-first solution to measuring and reporting on financed agricultural and land emissions, has announced its expanding customer base, and appointed David Carlin as international Adviser.

CEO and co-founder Sam Sneddon said the company had got excellent traction since its launch in November last year, and expected accelerated interest as the Australian Government recently passed new legislation to phase-in climate reporting for entities .

“We’ve had an extremely positive reception from the finance, insurance and land management sectors and are delighted to be working with progressive companies like Geoscape Australia, Kilter Rural Prime Value Asset Management and Rallen Australia to better understand, manage and report on climate risk,” she said. “Around the world companies are coming under increasing pressure to measure, manage and report their emissions, both their own and those of everyone in their supply chain, and we’re perfectly positioned to enable them do that easily and cost-effectively.”

WollemAI recently appointed David Carlin as an International adviser. Mr Carlin led the creation of UNEP FI’s risk programming, working with over 100 global financial institutions on topics of climate stress tests, risk modelling, TCFD and TNFD disclosure, among others. He is a Visiting Fellow at King’s College London, and a Senior Associate at Cambridge’s Institute for Sustainability Leadership (CISL).

“WollemAI is an extremely impressive system and is exactly what institutions around the world need to play their part in working toward Net Zero,” Mr Carlin said. “I’m delighted to be working with Sam and her team on this important contribution to managing climate resilience and transition risks.”

WollemAI has grown from three people to a team of 14 following its Seed round in December, led by Cultiv8 Funds Management. Co-founder John Mottram said the funding allowed WollemAI to scale more rapidly in Australia and APAC and the company was planning additional growth options for international expansion.

“We knew the demand for automated climate management would be high, but we’ve been pleasantly surprised by how strong it actually is,” he said. “We have a big pipeline of implementations and we’re now looking to speed up that process and get more companies using WollemAI over the coming months.”

WollemAI replaces manual processes with a real-time SaaS solution that delivers audit-grade, verifiable analysis of any investment or loan exposure to land, agriculture or the built environment. Using public and private data sets, including the latest in GHG emissions satellite technology, the system uses proprietary emissions factors to provide actional emissions and physical risk metrics at a hyper-local level, that are rolled up to deliver portfolio level insights.

