Ascenda partners with Uber for first-of-a-kind points redemption for consumers worldwide

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Ascenda, the global premium rewards network, today announced it has expanded its rewards network in order to enable fintech and banking clients’ customers to redeem their reward points in partnership with Uber. These credits will appear in users’ Uber wallets, and can be applied towards the cost of any of their products.

Uber is available in over 70 countries and powers over 30 million rideshares each day. With a global presence, the ability for millions of customers to earn Uber credits aims to deliver more engagement across Uber Rides, Uber Eats, and any other Uber offering in respective local markets.

“We’re committed to adding value for our users, with ease and flexibility at the forefront of our customer experience,” said Jenna Brown, Head of Uber for Business UK. “Our partnership with Ascenda will help us deliver this value to Uber users worldwide.”

“We’re building the most comprehensive consumer engagement ecosystem in the market,” said Josh Berwitz, CCO of Ascenda. “This exciting partnership with Uber enables us to bring tangible rewards and redemption experiences at scale, delivering compelling value and stronger relationships between our financial service clients, our rewards partners, and consumers.”

About Ascenda

Ascenda powers the growth of financial service brands and merchants globally with premium rewards propositions that accelerate customer acquisition, increase usage, and drive retention. Its best-in-class customer engagement platform is simple to deploy and powered by a unique global network of premium content that unlocks exceptional end-user value. 

For more information, please visit ascenda.com

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 49 billion trips later, we’re building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

 

SOURCE Ascenda

