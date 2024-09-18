MedAdvisor Solutions Launches Pharmacy Advisory Group to Empower and Expand the Role of the Pharmacist

Industry leaders collaborate to bring innovative approaches to evolving pharmacy needs

CAMBERWELL, Australia, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MedAdvisor Solutions, a global leader in pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions, announced today the launch of its Pharmacy Advisory Group. The collaboration of industry experts will offer key insights to help MedAdvisor deliver solutions to improve the medication journey, streamline workflow for pharmacists, and position pharmacies as a critical part of primary care delivery. Today’s news builds on the company’s broader strategy to successfully meet the evolving needs of the pharmacy industry, particularly in supporting the Expanded Scope of Practice initiative in Australia.

Members of the Pharmacy Advisory Group, chaired by Andrew Topp, CEO of Capital Chemist, include experts from across the country, representing both rural and metropolitan areas. By harnessing the wealth of expertise, the Group will ensure that MedAdvisor Solutions’ innovations are informed by a broad spectrum of pharmacies – from large groups to independents. All members are recognised leaders in their communities and share the goal of bringing pharmacies to the centre of primary care in communities across Australia.

Advisory Group members include:

David Cannalonga , TerryWhite Chemmart, Warrandyte (VIC)

, TerryWhite Chemmart, Warrandyte (VIC) Carolyn Clementson , Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse, Zillmere (QLD)

, Good Price Pharmacy Warehouse, Zillmere (QLD) Dat Le , Priceline Pharmacy, Knox (VIC)

, Priceline Pharmacy, Knox (VIC) Rowan Lowe , Amcal Donnybrook Pharmacy (WA)

, Amcal Donnybrook Pharmacy (WA) Tanya Maloney , TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour Plaza (NSW)

, TerryWhite Chemmart Coffs Harbour Plaza (NSW) Jack Muir Wilson , Wilkinson’s TerryWhite Chemmart (TAS)

, Wilkinson’s TerryWhite Chemmart (TAS) Julianna Neele, Pharmacy for Life, Wurtulla (QLD)

Susie Peacock – The Bush Chemist, Tumut (NSW}

– The Bush Chemist, Tumut (NSW} Betty Raptis , Chemist King Discount Pharmacy (SA)

, Chemist King Discount Pharmacy (SA) Andrew Robinson , Amcal Tooronga Village (VIC)

, Amcal Tooronga Village (VIC) Andrew Topp , Capital Chemist Support Office (ACT) [Chairperson]

, Capital Chemist Support Office (ACT) [Chairperson] Erica Vowles , Pharmacy Guild of Australia National Secretariat (ACT)

“The formation of the Pharmacy Advisory Group underscores our unwavering commitment to innovation in a practical way, tailored to the evolving demands of pharmacists and the communities they serve,” said Wayne Marinoff, President ANZ, MedAdvisor Solutions. “By collaborating with those who engage daily with our solutions, we are uniquely positioned to address their most pressing challenges – whether that be patient outcomes, operational efficiency, or service delivery. Together, we are empowering pharmacists to expand their role in primary care, while improving patient access and connection to vital pharmacy services.”

“Pharmacies are increasingly at the forefront of healthcare delivery,” said Andrew Topp, CEO of Capital Chemist and Advisory Group Chairperson. “As the scope of pharmacy services continues to expand, integrated and intuitive solutions must be incorporated with the consideration of those on the ground engaging with patients. The newly formed advisory group does just this, it allows MedAdvisor Solutions to use real-time feedback to improve existing processes and workflows – ultimately, alleviating the burden on pharmacists and creating a better experience for patients.”

The creation of the Group is the latest strategic effort deployed by MedAdvisor Solutions as the company seeks to continuously elevate and enhance its service offerings. Group members will meet regularly to discuss how best to collaborate with MedAdvisor Solutions to address industry challenges, discuss unmet needs, and explore emerging opportunities across pharmacy operations. Key areas of focus include workflow integration, patient safety, medication management, clinical service delivery, and the responsible optimisation of artificial intelligence. The collaborative approach bolsters MedAdvisor Solutions’ position as a trusted partner to pharmacies throughout Australia and New Zealand, leading the charge toward a more connected, efficient, and patient-centred pharmacy experience.

About MedAdvisor Solutions

MedAdvisor Solutions (ASX: MDR) is a global leader of pharmacy-driven patient engagement solutions that provide personalised patient experiences to help simplify the patient medication journey. Leveraging THRiV, a cloud-based, AI-enabled platform, MedAdvisor Solutions empowers the pharmacy of the future through improved pharmacy workflow and patient engagement solutions. MedAdvisor Solutions works with over 34,000 pharmacies across the US with reach to over two-thirds of the population. In Australia, more than 95% of Australian pharmacies use MedAdvisor Solutions software to improve pharmacy workflow and to connect with over 3.7 million patients. For more information, please visit medadvisorsolutions.com

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507736/MedAdvisor_Solutions_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/medadvisor-solutions-launches-pharmacy-advisory-group-to-empower-and-expand-the-role-of-the-pharmacist-302251017.html

SOURCE MedAdvisor Solutions