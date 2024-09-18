AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Xinhua Silk Road: Foreign media team lauds “green miracle” created by Shendong Coal in NW. China

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — A team of representatives from multiple well-known overseas media outlets visited Shendong Coal Group under CHN Energy Investment Group in northwest China on September 14.

During the visit, the foreign media representatives applauded Shendong Coal’s practice and innovation in smart and green development, praising the company as “a pacesetter in smart green development” in the global coal industry.

Shendong Coal now has 13 modern, safe, and efficient mines. It has established China’s first coalmine with a single capacity of 200 million tons and formed coalmine clusters at a scale of ten million tons.

(PRNewsfoto/Xinhua Silk Road)

Gao Huiwu, an senior executive of Shendong Coal, gave an introduction of the company’s “0587” intelligent coal mine development goals and its achievements in unmanned operation. The application of intelligent mines has not only improved production efficiency, but also helped to ensure safety.

Isaura Diez Millan, a journalist from Latin American News Agency said that this company has totally changed her previous perception of Chinese coalmines as dangerous places.

Real-time production data of coalmines is displayed on the electronic screen of the intelligent control center of Daliuta Coalmine, while two high-tech space capsule seats have particularly drawn visitors’ attention. The level of intelligence in Shendong Coal is impressive, said Jose Luis Barcelo Mezquita, president of Financial World, a Spanish financial media group.

The Halagou coal mining subsidence area in Daliuta town used to a desert area, but has now been transformed by Shendong Coal into an ecological demonstration areas through comprehensive restoration, and established a development mode featuring sea buckthorn economic forests planting and industrial production. The staff from Shendong coal briefed foreign media representatives on the company’s ecological management model.

“This model strikes a balance between economic gains and ecological benefits, making it a role model for companies from across the world,” commented Naveed Hussain, editor-in-chief of Express Tribune in Pakistan.

Romania also boasts abundant coal reserves, yet it is undergoing an energy transition, too. The smart and green development practices of Shendong Coal serve as a reference for the transformation and upgrading of the global coal industry, said Stefan Radeanu, editorial director of Curierul National in Romania. 

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/342156.html

SOURCE Xinhua Silk Road

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.