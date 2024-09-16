AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • licensing agreement

Foton Motor & ZF: Hybrid Cooperation For Greener, advanced Commercial Vehicles

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 16, 2024, during the 2024 Hannover International Commercial Vehicles Show, Foton Motor and ZF Group signed a strategic cooperation agreement to introduce advanced commercial vehicle hybrid drive systems into the Chinese market to support the diversified needs of new energy transformation.

Chairman of Foton Motor Chang Rui, EVP of Foton Motor Lu Zhenghua, Member of Management Board of ZF Group, Head of ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions Peter Laier, and APAC President, ZF Commercial Vehicle Solutions Yu Sujie , attended the signing ceremony.

Based on the successful experience in the TraXon commercial vehicle automatic transmission and electric drive project, the joint venture – ZF Foton Automatic Transmission (Jiaxing) Co., Ltd., will obtain exclusive technology license in China and be responsible for the production and manufacturing of this innovative product.

The ZF TraXon 2 Hybrid system inherits the efficient integrated design of the TraXon 2 transmission. It maintains the performance advantages of the internal combustion engine while taking efficiency into account, bringing tangible economic value to logistics companies and fleet operators. It is expected that by 2026, this innovative technology will be the first in the world to achieve mass production in the Chinese market.

Professor Dr. Peter Laier said: “The cooperation between ZF and Foton Motor can make full use of their respective resources and advantages to accelerate the development of our hybrid solutions and help to quickly and economically bring them to the Chinese and global markets. “

Chang Rui, Chairman of Foton Motor, said: “Foton Motor has always adhered to the development direction of green and low-carbon new energy. The hybrid system is one of the important strategies jointly implemented for the development of the global commercial vehicle new energy industry. The signing of this strategic cooperation agreement marks another upgrade of cooperation between the two parties in new energy and globalization.”

Facing the wave of new energy transformation, Foton Motor has carried out the three technical routes of “pure electric + hybrid + fuel cell” to strengthen the control of new energy core modules and key technologies.

With the introduction of ZF’s latest TraXon 2 Hybrid system, Foton Motor has not only continuously enriched its hybrid technology and hybrid product matrix, but also seized the technical commanding heights of the heavy-duty commercial vehicle hybrid track.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/foton-motor–zf-hybrid-cooperation-for-greener-advanced-commercial-vehicles-302251196.html

SOURCE FOTON INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD, BEIJING

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.