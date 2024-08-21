Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — September 18, 2024 – Sydney, Australia

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (the “Company” or “Patriot”) (TSX: PMET) (ASX: PMT) (OTCQX: PMETF) (FSE: R9GA) is pleased to announce results of voting at its Annual General Shareholder Meeting held on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, at 4pm (Eastern Time) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada (the “Meeting”).

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the Company’s Notice of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular (the “Circular“), dated August 5, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 49,735,927 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 35.237% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions passed, the proxies received and the total number of votes cast for each resolution as set out at Appendix 1, which includes detailed voting results for the election of each director nominated in the Company’s Circular.

A report with the final results on all matters voted on at the Meeting will also be filed on SEDAR+ under Patriot’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Patriot Battery Metals Inc.

Patriot Battery Metals Inc. is a hard-rock lithium exploration company focused on advancing its district- scale 100% owned Shaakichiuwaanaan Property (formerly known as Corvette) located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada, which is accessible year-round by all-season road and is proximal to regional powerline infrastructure. The Shaakichiuwaanaan Mineral Resource1, which includes the CV5 & CV13 spodumene pegmatites, totals 80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O Inferred, and ranks as the largest lithium pegmatite resource in the Americas, and the 8th largest lithium pegmatite resource in the world. Additionally, the Shaakichiuwaanaan Property hosts multiple other spodumene pegmatite clusters that remain to be drill tested, as well as significant areas of prospective trend that remain to be assessed.

1 Shaakichiuwaanaan (CV5 & CV13) Mineral Resource Estimate (80.1 Mt at 1.44% Li2O and 163 ppm Ta2O5 Indicated, and 62.5 Mt at 1.31% Li2O and 147 ppm Ta2O5 ppm Inferred) is reported at a cut-off grade of 0.40% Li2O (open-pit), 0.60% Li2O (underground CV5), and 0.80% Li2O (underground CV13) with an Effective Date of August 21, 2024 (through drill hole CV24-526). Mineral resources are not mineral reserves as they do not have demonstrated economic viability.

For further information, please contact us at info@patriotbatterymetals.com or by calling +1 (604) 279- 8709, or visit www.patriotbatterymetals.com. Please also refer to the Company’s continuous disclosure filings, available under its profile at www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au, for available exploration data.

This news release has been approved by the Board of Directors.

“KEN BRINSDEN“

Kenneth Brinsden, President, CEO, & Managing Director

Qualified/Competent Person

The technical information in this news release is based on, and fairly represents, information from the report titled “NI 43-101 Technical Report, Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Shaakichiuwaanaan Project, James Bay Region, Québec, Canada” with an Issue Date of September 12, 2024, and Effective Date of August 21, 2024 reviewed and approved by Mr. Darren L. Smith, M.Sc., P.Geo., who is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and member in good standing with the Ordre des Géologues du Québec (Geologist Permit number 01968), and with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (member number 87868).

Mr. Smith is Vice President of Exploration for Patriot Battery Metals Inc. and holds common shares and options in the Company.

Mr. Smith has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralization, type of deposit under consideration, and to the activities being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as described by the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (the JORC Code). Mr. Smith consents to the inclusion in this news release of the matters in the form and context in which they appear.

APPENDIX 1 – Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.

Resolution Resolution

Result Number of votes cast in Meeting Instructions given to validly appointed proxies For Against Withheld/Abstain For Against Withheld/Abstain Discretion 1a Election of Director –

Pierre Boivin Pass 43,256,149 95.60% N/A 1,992,860 4.404% 43,256,149 95.60% N/A 1,992,860 4.40% — 1b Election of Director – 44,024,359 N/A 1,224,650 44,024,359 N/A 1,224,650 — Brian Jennings Pass 97.29 % 2.71 % 97.29 % 2.71 % 1c Election of Director – 44,173,979 N/A 1,075,030 44,173,979 N/A 1,075,030 — Ken Brinsden Pass 97.62 % 2.38 % 97.62 % 2.38 % 1d Election of Director – 43,336,514 N/A 1,912,495 43,336,514 N/A 1,912,495 — David Blair Way Pass 95.77 % 4.23 % 95.77 % 4.23 % 1e Election of Director – 42,978,599 N/A 2,270,410 42,978,599 N/A 2,270,410 — Mélissa Desrochers Pass 94.98 % 5.02 % 94.98 % 5.02 % 2. Appointment of Auditor Pass 49,651,546 N/A 66,064 49,651,546 N/A 66,064 — 99.87 % 0.13 % 99.87 % 0.13 % 3. Ratification of previous — issuance of Shares under the Flow-Through Financing Pass 34,004,868 94.79 % 140,496 0.39 % 1,728,248 4.82 % 34,004,868 94.79 % 140,496 0.32 % 1,728,248 4.82 % Placement 4. Ratification of previous — issuance of Shares for Pass 45,160,720 63,882 24,407 45,160,720 63,882 24,407 acquisition of blocks at the 99.81 % 0.14 % 0.05 % 99.81 % 0.14 % 0.05 % Eastmain Project 5. Ratification of previous

issuance of Shares for Pass 45,010,275 64,327 24,407 45,010,275 64,327 24,407 — acquisition of JBN-57 claim 99.80 % 0.14 % 0.05 % 99.80 % 0.14 % 0.05 % block 6. Approval to issue FY24 38,804,897 2,757,072 9,653 38,804,897 2,757,072 9,653 — Options and DSUs to Ken Pass 93.35 % 6.63 % 0.02 % 93.35 % 6.63 % 0.02 % Brinsden 7. Approval to issue FY24 28,196,818 13,365,152 9,653 28,196,818 13,365,152 9,653 — Options and DSUs to Pierre Pass 67.83 % 32.15 % 0.02 % 67.83 % 32.15 % 0.02 % Boivin 8. Approval to issue FY24 Options and DSUs to Mélissa Desrochers Pass 28,197,082 67.83% 13,364,888 32.15% 9,653 0.02% 28,197,082 67.83% 13,364,888 32.15% 9,653 0.02% – 9. Approval to issue FY24 DSUs to Brian Jennings Pass 38,628,852 92.92% 2,933,118 7.06% 9,653 0.02% 38,628,852 92.92% 2,933,118 7.06% 9,653 0.02% – 10. Approval to issue DSUs to non-executive Directors for FY25 Pass 38,633,556 92.93% 2,927,964 7.04% 10,103 0.02% 38,633,556 92.93% 2,927,964 7.04% 10,103 0.02% — 11. Approval to issue Salary Sacrifice DSUs to non- executive Directors for FY25 Pass 38,698,451 93.09% 2,862,228 6.89% 10,944 0.03% 38,698,451 93.09% 2,862,228 6.89% 10,944 0.03% — 12. Approval to issue RSUs and PSUs to Ken Brinsden for FY25 Pass 38,351,700 92.255% 3,210,269 7.72% 9,653 0.02% 38,351,700 92.26% 3,210,269 7.72% 9,653 0.02% –

Brad Seward: Vice President, Investor Relations T: +61 400 199 471, E: bseward@patriotbatterymetals.com; Olivier Caza-Lapointe, Head, Investor Relations – North America, T: +1 (514) 913-5264, E: ocazalapointe@patriotbatterymetals.com

