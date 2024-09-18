AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  award and prize

CAPELLA BANGKOK NAMED NO.1 IN THE WORLD’S 50 BEST HOTELS 2024

PRNewswire September 18, 2024
  • Capella Bangkok (No.1) in Thailand, awarded The World’s Best Hotel 2024
  • The list celebrates hotels from 37 destinations across six continents, plus 15 new entries
  • The Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award goes to Passalacqua (No.2), Lake Como
  • Soneva Fushi (No.8), Maldives wins the Lost Explorer Best Beach Hotel Award for a second year running
  • Maroma (No.18), Mexico, wins the Flor de Caña Eco Hotel Award, audited by the Sustainable Restaurant Association
  • Bulgari Tokyo (No.22) wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award
  • Sonia Cheng, CEO of Rosewood Hotel Group, receives the SevenRooms Icon Award
  • New accolades include Ferrari Trento Most Admired Hotel Group Award, awarded to Aman; Atlantis The Royal (No.9) in Dubai receives the Highest Climber Award; and Raffles London at The OWO (No.13) wins the Lavazza Highest New Entry Award

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 has been announced at a glittering awards ceremony at London’s Guildhall.

Capella Bangkok is named No.1 at The World's 50 Best Hotels awards 2024, held in London.

The unveiling highlights outstanding hotel experiences across the world in a list that will shape the aspirations of consumers, travellers and hoteliers globally.

See the full list of The World’s 50 Best Hotels 2024 here.

Capella Bangkok takes the top spot, climbing 10 places from No.11 in 2023. Opened in 2020, Capella Bangkok is surrounded by lush gardens and exudes the elegance of a grand dame combined with the intimacy of a boutique hotel. No.2 and the winner of this year’s Carlo Alberto Best Boutique Hotel Award is Passalacqua, set in an 18th-century villa beside Italy’s Lake Como.

Asia leads the way with 19 ranked hotels in total, including four in Bangkok: Capella Bangkok (No.1), Mandarin Oriental Bangkok (No.12), Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River (No.14) and The Siam (No.26), while Japan has three hotels featured including Bulgari Tokyo (No.22), which also wins the Nikka Best New Hotel Award 2024

Europe boasts 13 winning hotels, with France, the UK and Italy each featuring four properties, including Cheval Blanc Paris (No.4), Claridge’s (No.11) in London and Four Seasons Firenze (No.19). North America has nine hotels on the list including Chablé Yucatán (No.16) in Mexico. Oceania and Africa each boast four hotels on the list, including The Calile (No.25) in Brisbane and Mount Nelson (No.28) in Cape Town.

Website: https://www.theworlds50best.com/hotels/
Media Centre: https://mediacentre.theworlds50best.com/

PDF – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2506830/50_Best_Hotels_2024_PDF.pdf

 

SOURCE 50 Best

