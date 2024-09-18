AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hyundai Motor Group and Rhode Island School of Design Expand Partnership with Launch of New Regeneration Studio

PRNewswire September 18, 2024
  • Annual research collaboration examines convergence of ecology, bio-design, art and design practices, and future of mobility
  • This year, in the newly launched Regeneration Studio, faculty and students explore the theme of ‘Future Structures’

SEOUL, South Korea and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Hyundai Motor Group and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) announce the launch of the Regeneration Studio, the latest phase of work in an ambitious multiyear research partnership exploring the relationship between nature, art and design, and the future of mobility.

Now in its fifth year, the 2024–25 collaboration brings together RISD faculty members and student researchers with Hyundai Motor, Genesis and Kia designers to design around the theme of Future Structures.

The Regeneration Studio, led by an advanced scientific team in RISD’s Edna W. Lawrence Nature Lab, aims to develop entirely new concepts for bio-innovation. This year’s programming comprises a fall biomimicry seminar, spring studio courses and extended research into the summer.

“RISD’s ongoing collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group reflects our shared commitment to fostering a sustainable society and amplifying the expertise and creativity of students, faculty and staff,” said RISD President Crystal Williams. “RISD and Hyundai Motor Group are conceiving of future realities that change the way we move through space, understand and use materials, and interpret structures in support of a flourishing and healthy ecological system. We are thrilled to continue investigating the future of mobility with our partners at Hyundai Motor Group, and thank them for their continued investment in this endeavor.”

“The Regeneration Studio fosters innovation by integrating nature’s design principles with advanced studio practices, aiming to restore the relationship between humanity and living systems,” said SangYup Lee, Head of Hyundai & Genesis Global Design. “Through the Regeneration Studio, this partnership not only advances sustainable design solutions but also lays the foundation for a long-term Sustainable Research Initiative, driving future innovation in mobility and beyond.”

“RISD is guided by deep inquiries, generating actionable results that respect principles of design and the world in which they intervene. This mutually respectful dialogue allows us to find answers to industry needs through the study of nature as a generous, inventive, and boundless source of knowledge,” said RISD Provost Touba Ghadessi. “Scientists, designers, makers, and visionary colleagues at Hyundai Motor Group and at RISD research biomimicry, regenerative practices, and artificial intelligence to conceive of humans and the planet as an integrated system. In doing so, this ambitious partnership sees the future of mobility as a new paradigm where pragmatic approaches, environmental justice, and creative practice work in harmony.”

“Nature doesn’t just inspire — it challenges us to rethink and regenerate,” said Karim Habib, Head of Kia Global Design. “By learning from nature’s resilience, we’re discovering new ways to reimagine and shaping a future where human wellness and the planet not only coexist in balance but also move forward together.”

SOURCE Hyundai Motor Group

