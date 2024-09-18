AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vantage Australia celebrates its 15 year-journey defined by strategic partnership and innovation

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

SYDNEY, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Leading multi-asset broker, Vantage Markets (or “Vantage”), marks its 15th anniversary today, celebrating 15 years of innovating the ultimate* trading machine. Like a well-trained race engineering team, Vantage has spent the last 15 years building and refining its powerful, intuitive trading platforms that integrate cutting-edge technology, to meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide.

To commemorate this milestone, Vantage has unveiled a new gold anniversary logo, symbolising the trust, security and reliability that have defined its journey. From now until the end of the year, clients can look forward to a line-up of exclusive interviews, thrilling videos, and other exciting updates.

Since its incorporation, Vantage has achieved significant milestones that have shaped its growth. The rebranding from VantageFX to Vantage in 2021 marked a pivotal shift, expanding beyond forex to include CFDs on Indices, Shares, Commodities, ETFs, and Bonds. This strategic evolution laid the groundwork for Vantage’s rise as a leading multi-asset broker.

In 2022, Vantage entered the world of motorsport sponsorship with NEOM McLaren Extreme E, highlighting the company’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. In the media landscape, the partnership with Bloomberg Media Studios to create “The Vantage View” video series further cemented Vantage’s role as a thought leader in financial market trends and intelligence.

Vantage’s dedication to enhancing user experience is evident through its integration with TradingView and the recent refresh of its website. Beyond trading, Vantage has also made significant contributions to corporate social responsibility, including supporting UNESCO’s education initiatives and making a $100,000 donation to the UNHCR for refugee programs in Australia.

Jack Kelly, Head of Sales at Vantage Australia, says, “We’re pleased to celebrate this significant milestone. Our 15 year journey has been absolutely remarkable, with a legacy of innovation, growth, excellence and impact. I am looking forward to our exciting next chapter, and will absolutely be bringing our clients along with us for the ride.”

Learn more about Vantage’s 15 year journey here.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products on, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a trusted trading ecosystem, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that empowers clients to seize trading opportunities. Download the Vantage App on App Store or Google Play.

trade smarter @vantage

Vantage Global Prime Pty Ltd (ACN 157 768 566) (“Vantage”), located at 12/15 Castlereagh Street, Sydney, NSW, Australia, 2000, and is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) AFSL no. 428901.

Trading derivatives carries significant risks. It is not suitable for all investors and if you are a professional client, you could lose substantially more than your initial investment. When acquiring our derivative products, you have no entitlement, right or obligation to the underlying financial assets. Past performance is no indication of future performance and tax laws are subject to change. The information on this website is general in nature and doesn’t take into account your personal objectives, financial circumstances, or needs. Accordingly, before acting on the advice, you should consider whether the advice is suitable for you having regard to your objectives, financial situation and needs. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

You should consider whether you’re part of our target market by reviewing our Target Market Determination (TMD), reading our Product Disclosure Statement (PDS), and other legal documents to ensure you fully understand the risks before you make any trading decisions. We encourage you to seek independent advice if necessary.

*Disclaimer: ‘The Ultimate Trading Machine’ is a marketing term and does not imply guaranteed performance.

 

