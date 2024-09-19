AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

MNML Takes Sleep and Sustainability to the Next Level with New Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — MNML, a brand under Nutricare Pty Ltd, is dedicated to creating innovative and sustainable products. As consumers increasingly seek out products that merge effectiveness, sustainability, and wellness, MNML proudly announces the launch of its Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules. These innovative capsules not only clean your laundry but also enhance your sleep quality, setting a new benchmark in the eco-friendly laundry market.

Outperforming Competitors with Superior Sleep Benefits

Unlike other laundry brands that focus solely on cleaning, MNML’s Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules offer more than just functionality. Infused with our proprietary SLEEPTEK™ fragrance technology, these capsules release calming aromas scientifically proven to promote relaxation and improve sleep quality. While many competitors offer eco-friendly cleaning solutions, MNML is the first to integrate sleep-enhancing benefits with powerful cleaning performance.

The Perfect Fusion of Science and Nature

MNML’s Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules represent a breakthrough in the connection between scent and sleep. Each capsule features a carefully crafted fragrance blend designed to create a soothing environment that helps users unwind and fall asleep more easily. But the benefits don’t end there. Our 3-in-1 formula delivers natural bio-enzymes for effective cleaning, fabric care, and a refreshing scent—all while being free from phosphates, phthalates, and chlorine.

Sustainability at Its Core

Aligned with MNML’s commitment to environmental stewardship, our Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules are packaged in plastic-free, recyclable cardboard tubes or plastic-free biopoly refill bags. Choosing MNML means reducing your environmental footprint without compromising on performance or quality.

“Our mission at MNML is to innovate and create products that exceed the expectations of today’s conscious consumers,” said Nicole Short, Co-founder at MNML. “With our Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules, we’re setting a new standard in the crowded laundry market by combining superior sleep benefits with exceptional cleaning power.”

A New Standard in Laundry Care

MNML is committed to redefining laundry care. Our Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules offer both powerful cleaning performance and sleep-enhancing benefits, all while being eco-friendly and sustainable.

Availability

The Chamomile Sleep + Calm Laundry Capsules are now available at mnmllife.com.au and select Woolworths stores nationwide.

For more information, visit mnmllife.com.au or contact hello@mnmllife.co.

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mnml-takes-sleep-and-sustainability-to-the-next-level-with-new-chamomile-sleep–calm-laundry-capsules-302251181.html

SOURCE Nutricare Pty Ltd

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.