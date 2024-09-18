AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Clarivate Launches Generative AI-Powered Primo Research Assistant

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

Transforming library discovery with Academic AI that provides users a new and easy way to find trusted content

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today launched Primo™ Research Assistant. Developed in collaboration with partners from the library community, the new generative AI-powered library discovery solution offers a seamless experience for students and researchers. It provides immediate answers to natural language queries and offers expansive visibility into sources and references. 

Yariv Kursh, Senior Vice President at Ex Libris™, part of Clarivate™ said: “Primo Research Assistant harnesses responsible academic AI to ensure that students and researchers have access to reliable and trustworthy sources, helping to nurture their curiosity and confidence to push the boundaries of knowledge. By partnering with the community, Clarivate is committed to responsibly applying AI, identifying where AI brings most value and developing best practices.”

Primo Research Assistant, part of Primo Discovery solution, is built based on a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) architecture and grounded in the Ex Libris Central Discovery Index (CDI), which contains over 5 billion records from thousands of publishers, aggregators and repositories.

Key features include:

  • Semantic search and natural language queries: Users can interact with the system using everyday language, making the search process more intuitive.
  • AI-powered answers with references to sources used: The tool provides immediate answers based on the top five abstracts, with links to the full text and the complete result list.
  • Search suggestions: The assistant offers suggestions to help users expand their topics and delve deeper into their research.
  • Non-English query support: Users can ask questions and receive answers in multiple non-English languages.

To ensure the product was designed to fit the needs of librarians and their end users, the product was created in close partnership with development partners. The Primo Research Assistant beta program began in June 2024 and featured 18 institutions across 10 different countries/regions. The group of beta testers includes representatives from various cultural and language backgrounds and reflects the diversity of the global academic community.

Summon Research Assistant, first announced in June 2024, will launch in Q1 2025.

Notes to the editors:

Primo Research Assistant is powered by the Clarivate Academic AI Platform, a technology backbone enabling accelerated and consistent deployment of AI capabilities across our portfolio of solutions. All Clarivate AI tools have been responsibly developed in line with the Clarivate AI Principles.

This year Clarivate launched the Academia AI Advisory Council, a group committed to fostering a collaborative environment where diverse voices can contribute to the responsible advancement of AI in academia.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

Media Contact:
Helen Chung-Kesl, Manager, External Communications, Academia & Government
newsroom@clarivate.com

 

SOURCE Clarivate Plc

