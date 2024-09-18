AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Global or Bust: 97% of executives say a global presence is required to be competitive in today’s business landscape

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

G-P’s 2024 World at Work Report reveals strong alignment between business and talent outlook on global employment, showing there has never been a better time to build a global workforce.

BOSTON, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — REMOTE FIRST COMPANY — G-P (Globalization Partners), the recognized leader in the global employment market, today announced that more than half of workers (53%) anticipate hitting the job market in the next six months, a third of whom plan to make a move to another state or country to support their career. The launch of G-P’s second annual report on global employment trends underscores the benefits of a global business presence to help businesses and employees thrive in the new era of work.

G-P, Global Made Possible

Companies with a footprint in multiple markets not only have a competitive edge today but more resilience to navigate rapidly changing conditions and future-proof their business. Despite this ambitious outlook, executives worldwide continue to grapple with talent shortages and mounting pressure to embrace and adopt AI technologies.

“There’s never been a better time to build a global team,” said Nicole Sahin, founder and CEO of G-P. “At G-P, we’re at the forefront of the intersection of global employment and AI, empowering leaders to build agile workforces and transforming how companies leverage human potential from around the world.”

According to G-P’s “World at Work: The Future of Global Employment” Report, four out five executives say that finding skilled talent in their existing markets is difficult right now. The majority (72%) are ready to look to other countries to meet their talent needs – a smart move considering 80% of employees want to work for a global company.

Executives are eager for AI to be a solution, with half saying AI can help with predicting business challenges in prospective new markets. The vast majority of employees (92%) are also excited about potential uses for AI, albeit some (34%) are hesitant to use AI at work out of concern their manager would place less value on their work.

Download the G-P World at Work Report here to learn more about the opportunities of global employment and how to get ahead in this new era of work.

Methodology
The G-P survey was conducted by Wakefield Research among 2,000 Executives, (VP+ at companies of 500 or more employees) in three markets: the U.S., the U.K. and Australia; and 4,000 Employed Professionals in six markets: the U.S., the U.K., France, Germany, Singapore and Australia.

About G-P
G-P is the recognized leader in global employment, delivering everything companies of all sizes need to quickly and compliantly build and manage global teams in 180+ countries, regardless of entity status. G-P’s industry leading SaaS-based Employer of Record (EOR), Contractor and Advisor products are backed by more than a decade of experience, the largest team of in-country HR, legal, and compliance experts, and insights from its proprietary generative AI knowledge base.

G-P: Global Made PossibleTM
To learn more, please visit: g-p.com or connect with us via Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, or check out our Blog.

SOURCE G-P

