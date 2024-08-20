AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • patent, copyright and trademark

Zymo Research Stands by Its Innovative cfDNA Technology in Response to Qiagen’s Lawsuit

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Zymo Research Corporation, a leader in innovative life science solutions, acknowledges the patent infringement lawsuit filed by Qiagen GmbH on August 20, 2024, at the US District Court for the Central District of California regarding its MAGicBead cfDNA isolation technology. Zymo Research respects intellectual property rights and is confident that this technology represents a significant advancement in nucleic acid purification.

Zymo Research Corp. Logo

“Our MAGic cfDNA purification system is a groundbreaking innovation,” said Dr. Larry Jia, Founder and CEO of Zymo Research. “While this legal challenge places a significant burden on our resources as a small company, our commitment to the scientific community is stronger than ever.”

For over 30 years, Zymo Research, a company of “Scientists for Scientists,” has delivered innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of researchers. Despite being a modestly sized company with around 250 employees, Zymo Research offers cutting-edge solutions from genetic, epigenetic, and microbiomic research tools to eco-friendly sample transport solutions. This is owed to prioritizing a culture of innovation, quality, and customer service.

“Our success is rooted in the trust of our customers and researchers worldwide,” said Dr. Marc Van Eden, VP of Corporate Development. “We are committed to giving back to the community with the best, most innovative products.”

Despite this legal challenge, Zymo Research remains focused on its mission of advancing life science with reliable solutions trusted by thousands of researchers globally and serves as a reminder of their unwavering commitment to science and the betterment of humanity.

About Zymo Research

Zymo Research, a privately owned biotech company founded in 1994, is a global leader in molecular tools for life sciences. Driven by the principle “The Beauty of Science is to Make Things Simple,” Zymo Research is dedicated to developing innovative solutions that address complex scientific challenges. Known also as The Epigenetics Company, Zymo Research offers a comprehensive range of technologies, including solutions for sample collection, DNA/RNA purification, NGS library preparation, microbiomics, transcriptomics, epigenomics, genomics, and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) services.

Through scientific innovation, Zymo Research is committed to engineering sustainable biotech solutions that fundamentally change how life science research is conducted– as demonstrated by their ambient temperature sample collection and transportation DNA/RNA Shield system, which eliminate cold chain logistics completely, thus reducing waste and the environmental footprint.

For more information, please visit www.zymoresearch.com and follow on Facebook, LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Instagram

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/364743/Zymo_Research_Corp_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/zymo-research-stands-by-its-innovative-cfdna-technology-in-response-to-qiagens-lawsuit-302251224.html

SOURCE Zymo Research Corp.

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.