JA Solar Yangzhou Manufacturing Base Recognized as Zero Carbon Factory by TÜV SÜD

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On August 28th, the JA Solar Yangzhou Manufacturing Base (Jingshan Park) was awarded the Zero Carbon Factory Verification Certificate (Type I, Star 4) by TÜV SÜD based on the China Energy Conservation Association standard T/CECA-G 0171-2022, becoming the first zero carbon factory in Yangzhou, Jiangsu Province.

The certification by TÜV SÜD, a globally recognized testing and certification organization, underscores the rigor and credibility of JA Solar’s environmental initiatives.

In the evaluation, JA Solar Yangzhou Manufacturing Base achieved high results in the factors of basic compliance requirements, basic management requirements, infrastructure, energy and carbon emission intelligent information management systems, energy and resource use, products, greenhouse gas emission reduction implementation, and carbon offset implementation.

In response to climate change and the pursuit of sustainable development, JA Solar has adopted a comprehensive management approach across four key dimensions: governance, strategy, risk management, and metrics and targets. By 2030, JA Solar aims to deliver fully green products across their entire life cycle. The company is committed to reducing its greenhouse gas emissions by 42% from 2023 levels by 2030 and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest.

“Achieving the Zero Carbon Factory Verification is a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainability,” said Aiqing Yang, Executive President at JA Solar. “This recognition underscores our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and pioneering green innovation. As we continue to scale new heights, we remain steadfast in our mission to contribute to a carbon-neutral future through our green products and sustainable practices.”

About JA Solar

JA Solar is a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products. With multiple manufacturing bases and 13 sales subsidiaries around the world, the company’s business covers silicon wafers, cells, modules and PV power stations. JA Solar products are available in 165 countries and regions. With its advantages of continuous technological innovation, sound financial performance, and well-established global sales and service networks, JA Solar has been well received and highly recognized by customers from home and abroad. The company has been listed on Fortune China 500 and Global Top 500 New Energy Enterprises for several consecutive years.

SOURCE JA Solar Technology Co., Ltd.

