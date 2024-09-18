AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

Prof. Gang Shen Presents Smartee S8 Orthopedic Therapy at ACAS Sydney

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

SYDNEY, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Australian Clear Aligner Society (ACAS) recently brought together top orthodontic experts worldwide. Among the distinguished speakers was Smartee Chief Scientist, Prof. Gang Shen, who delivered an insightful presentation titled “The Clear S8 Orthopedic Therapy: Fundamental Mechanisms, Therapeutic Procedures, and Clinical Efficiency.” His talk focused on cutting-edge advancements in mandibular repositioning technology.  

Prof. Gang Shen at ACAS 2024

Tackling Complex Challenges within Global Orthodontics

At the conference, Prof. Shen introduced clear S8 technology, developed in collaboration with Smartee. Building on the Diagnostic classification of malocclusion with facial convexity, Prof. Shen delivered an in-depth analysis of the mechanisms behind mandibular retrusion and the S8-SGTB treatment protocols for both physiological and pathological mandibular retrusion.

Prof. Shen highlighted that facial convexity, influenced by regional and genetic factors, presents a complex challenge worldwide. The intricate manifestations and overlapping causes make diagnosis and treatment difficult. The S8 mandibular advancement technology provides an alternative solution that not only corrects dental alignment but also improves facial aesthetics, enhancing treatment efficiency and patient outcomes significantly.

Prof. Gang Shen Sharing Smartee GS Case Study

Case Spotlight: Innovative Solutions in Action

In the case showcase session, Prof. Shen was the first expert to present a case involving a 28-year-old adult with Class II malocclusion. Using S8-SGTB, Prof. Shen demonstrated the rapid correction of a deep overbite, large overjet, and an excessive curve of Spee. He pinpointed the factors contributing to the stability of adult mandibular repositioning, making it clear that with accurate classification, appropriate treatment protocols, and advanced devices, adult mandibular repositioning is not only possible but highly effective and stable over time.

Advancing Orthodontic Innovation

Prof. Shen’s presentation reinforced Smartee’s position at the forefront of orthodontic innovation. The clear S8 mandibular repositioning technology drew significant attention from the global orthodontic community, reflecting the growing demand for solutions pushing conventional treatments’ boundaries. As Smartee deepens its strategic partnership with Prof. Shen, the collaboration promises to unlock new possibilities in clear aligner orthodontics, addressing unmet clinical needs and driving the industry forward.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/prof-gang-shen-presents-smartee-s8-orthopedic-therapy-at-acas-sydney-302251827.html

SOURCE Smartee Denti-Technology

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.