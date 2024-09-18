AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • new product

Ampace Unveils Revolutionary Kun-Era Series Products at CIMAMotor!

PRNewswire September 18, 2024

Kun-Era Batteries, New Era for E-motorcycles

CHONGQING, China, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — On September 13, Xiamen Ampace Technology Limited (hereinafter referred to as “Ampace”) proudly unveiled its groundbreaking Kun-Era series of battery solutions at the 22nd China International Motorcycle Trade Exhibition. Tailored for every e-motorcycle adventure, these cutting-edge solutions boast ultimate performance, unleashing unparalleled power for e-motorcycles and ushering in a new dawn of battery technology for the e-motorcycling era.

Powered by Ampace’s Core Technologies, Kun-Era Series Products Empower Major E-motorcycle Travel Scenarios

Powered by Ampace’s 6 core technologies of the BP system: “ultimate safety, superb power, ultra-long cycle life, lightweight design, multi-pack parallel, and high adaptability”, the Kun-Era series of products have been comprehensively upgraded in charge gradient, voltage platform, and adaptability to e-motorcycle models through innovation. This enables Kun-Era series to adapt to the diversified e-motorcycle travel scenarios.

Dr. Yuan Qingfeng, Chief Technology Officer of Ampace stated that Kun-Era series supports continuous discharge at 120A and pulse discharge at 150A, showcasing excellent power performance in stable high-speed driving, instantaneous acceleration, and slope climbing. Its cell life reaches up to 3000 cycles at normal temperatures and 2000 cycles at high temperatures. In addition, the multi-pack parallel technology allows riders to select the number of batteries based on actual endurance and power needs. Dual packs support up to 200 km of mileage,” said Dr. Yuan.

With standard battery size and compatible interfaces, Kun-Era series covers a wide capacity range from 2 kWh to 4 kWh. Furthermore, BMS is compatible with multiple voltage platforms of 51V, 60V and 74V.

Kun-Era Series has strong adaptability to a variety of e-motorcycle types, such as pedal, straddle, and underbone e-motorcycles as well as e-tricycles. It meets users’ diverse travel needs in various scenarios such as urban commuting, food delivery, cargo transportation, and off-road racing, leading a new era of smart travels.

Ampace Further Enhances Kun Era’s Safety Through Innovation

Safety is always Ampace’s top priority. Taking the actual applications of Kun Era throughout its life cycle into full consideration, Ampace further enhances Kun Era’s safety through elaborate safety design, which has been proven by progressively rigorous testing. Dr. Yuan said, “We aim to bring users an unprecedented ultimate experience through Kun-Era Series”.

Kun Era has undergone and passed multiple tests such as vibration, mechanical shock, temperature shock, salt spray and water immersion that simulated complex road conditions and extreme climates, proving its ultimate safety and reliability. In addition, its extraordinary safety performance has been further proven by extreme tests, including drop, force extrusion, and fire tests. Due to its innovative materials, exquisite process and stable structure, Kun-Era Series is free of open flames and explosions even in the extreme case of thermal runaway inside the pack, protecting the personal safety of users.

Kun-Era Batteries, New Era for E-motorcycles! Next, Ampace will continue to lead the battery technology field with the BP system and Kun-Era series of products, open a new era of smart and green travels, and work with industry partners to promote the high-quality development of the e-motorcycle industry.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/ampace-unveils-revolutionary-kun-era-series-products-at-cimamotor-302251814.html

SOURCE Ampace

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

