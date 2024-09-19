AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Apt.Residential Selects Yardi’s Technology to Support BTR Projects

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

Australian property developer and operator to utilise innovative cloud platform for construction and investment accounting

SYDNEY, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Apt.Residential, an owner, developer and operator of residential properties in Australia, has chosen Yardi’s single connected platform to support growth, connect teams and manage capex projects and build.

With Yardi®, Apt.Residential can manage its funds and simplify complex financial processes, mitigate risk and deliver real-time insights into projects. The platform provides more visibility from investor to asset and delivers enhanced and accurate reporting. The company can access live data for costing, expenses, and revenue on all projects, from ground-up development to single-unit improvements and will allow Apt.Residential to grow the volume of units within BTR once they have operational units.

“We wanted to find the best platform for BTR that would support growth, streamline management of capex projects and handle our complex accounting,” said Michael Hogg, co-founder & head of operations for Apt.Residential. “Yardi’s single integrated platform was the best solution as it ensures our team can connect on one system and not worry about integrations or using multiple platforms.”

“We’re excited to work with Apt.Residential and support its growth as the company expands its BTR projects,” said Neal Gemassmer, vice president and general manager for Yardi. “Our connected platform will help Apt.Residential enhance communication and set them up so they’re ready to operate once development has completed.”

See how Yardi’s end-to-end technology can help drive your digitalisation strategies.

About Apt.Residential
Apt.Residential is a leading vertically integrated owner, developer, and operator of residential properties in Australia backed by global institutional capital. The company develops residential communities where wellbeing and connectedness come first. Its human-centric approach allows Apt.Residential to shape places for people who crave comfort, community, and elevated living. For more information, please visit aptresidential.au.

About Yardi

Celebrating its 40-year anniversary in 2024, Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.au.

Yardi Logo

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/aptresidential-selects-yardis-technology-to-support-btr-projects-302252049.html

SOURCE Yardi

