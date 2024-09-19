NewCo Capital Group Continues Global Expansion as 2024 Milestones Set The Stage for an Ambitious Q4

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As Q4 fast approaches, NewCo Capital Group (“NewCo”) and Australia-based Bizcap are finalizing year-end initiatives to strategically position both companies for an ambitious expansion in 2025.

Both companies have celebrated a highly successful 2024, marked by remarkable and accelerated growth. This momentum has been driven by Bizcap’s unique Line of Credit product, NewCo’s introduction of their “Line of Capital” product and the launch of NewCo’s new mobile app. CEO Albert Gahfi emphasized the importance of closing 2024 on a high note to set the stage for future growth. “We’ve had an exceptional year so far, but our focus is on what comes next. We’re building the foundation for 2025 and beyond, ensuring that NewCo and Bizcap are positioned for continued global expansion.”

The plan for Q4 includes deepening their presence in existing markets while making calculated moves into new territories, including Singapore, Germany, and Luxembourg. “There are new opportunities in emerging markets that are currently underserved, where we believe we can make a significant impact. As a result, 2025 promises to be an exciting year for SMB financing globally.”

By reinforcing their operational and technological infrastructure, the companies are preparing to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving global financing landscape. “2024 has been a year of strong growth, but we’re not stopping here,” Gahfi said. “We are focused on delivering innovative financing solutions that not only meet the needs of today but also anticipate the demands of tomorrow. As we head into 2025, we’re ready to expand our reach and provide even more businesses with the capital they need.”

Part of a multinational collaboration, NewCo and Bizcap have successfully deployed over $1.5 billion to over 35,000 businesses worldwide. Gahfi commented, “We’re moving capital faster and more effectively than any other sector and our clients are benefiting from that growth.”

NewCo’s strength lies in its ability to adapt quickly, using a unique mix of proprietary technology, nuanced underwriting, and an experienced risk management team. The companies’ hybrid approach is challenging outdated financing models, making NewCo a preferred partner for SMBs looking for custom capital solutions that truly fit their needs.

“We’re not just growing; we’re leading,” Gahfi added. “As we expand globally, our goal remains the same—helping small businesses scale, create jobs, and thrive.”

With a clear strategy and a relentless focus on delivering value, NewCo Capital Group is primed to deepen its market influence and capitalize on emerging opportunities. As the company prepares for its next wave of market entries, Q4 will serve as a pivotal launchpad for an even more ambitious 2025, setting the stage for continued growth and global leadership.

