accesso® Exhibiting Powerful Guest Experience Solutions at IAAPA Expo Europe 2024 Tradeshow in Amsterdam

accesso Passport®: This powerful solution is more than an eCommerce system—it’s a full featured, end-to-end SaaS platform designed to support the entire operation. With its award-winning eCommerce capabilities at the core, accesso Passport drives increased revenue while offering seamless management of tickets, season passes, parking, meal deals, and more.

accesso HorizonSM: The advanced ticketing and visitor management platform, enables seamless integration across all guest touchpoints. This advanced solution provides real-time intelligence, dynamic pricing, and availability control. See how accesso Horizon empowers venues to manage all services, benefits and entitlements through a single platform.

accesso FreedomSM : The innovative cloud-native restaurant and retail platform offers operators a unified solution for managing food and retail transactions. This flexible and highly configurable system enables attractions operators of all sizes to scale seamlessly while enhancing guest satisfaction through mobile point-of-sale, self-service ordering kiosks, and mobile food ordering.

accesso LoQueue®: A powerful virtual queuing solution that takes guests out of physical lines, driving significant new revenue opportunities while enhancing the overall visitor experience. Since 2021 alone, the solution has saved guests more than 1.3 billion minutes standing in line.

“We are thrilled to return to IAAPA Europe in 2024,” said George Hambleton, accesso Vice President of Sales. “Meeting the high expectations of today’s guests, means operators must provide the right experience across touchpoints from ticketing to restaurant, retail and more and that can be complicated. Our team is innovating in providing cloud-native solutions and constantly working to help our clients improve the guest experience.”

With an already strong presence in Europe and Germany and over 100 employees across Europe, accesso has recently launched a dedicated German-language website, providing localized resources and information specifically highlighting our solution offerings in Germany.

During the show, on Wednesday, September 25, from 14:45 – 15:15, David Jungmann, accesso Director of Development, will join a panel discussion Managing Flow: Strategies for Capacity and Queue Management with industry leaders from Movie Park Germany, Universal Verification Ltd., and Walibi Holland. The session will explore effective strategies for shortening queues by shifting attendance from busy days to quieter ones, offering attendees practical insights into crowd distribution and operational efficiency.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management technology.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

