  • new product

Sheaffer Coffee Edition Launched, Unveiling the Connection Between Writing and Coffee

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

BENGALURU, India, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Sheaffer has launched its new collection, called the Sheaffer Coffee Edition, its latest in highlighting the intrinsic bond that exists between two time-honoured passions. Founded in 1913 by Walter A. Sheaffer, the brand has been synonymous for innovation and quality craftsmanship in writing instruments. The addition of this latest collection is an attempt at toasting the eternal relationship between writing and coffee, a pairing long known to have inspired creativity for generations.

Sheaffer Coffee Edition Range

The Sheaffer Coffee Edition consists of two distinct sets of pens, each designed to embody the spirit of coffee culture. The first, the Sheaffer 100 Coffee Edition, features a robust color palette for those who prefer a strong cup of coffee. The second, the Sheaffer VFM Coffee Edition, offers a more subdued design for enthusiasts of lighter brews.

Every detail of the Coffee Edition pens has been meticulously crafted to reflect the essence of coffee. The high-quality brown nibs and the ombre body design are inspired by the swirling patterns found in a cup of coffee. Additionally, each pen prominently displays a signature motif, allowing for personal expression.

Accompanying the launch is a creative reimagining of the product packaging, which features the thematic message #TheWriteKindOfCoffee. This new design enhances the unboxing experience, reinforcing the connection between writing and coffee for consumers.

“For years now, coffee has been inspiring people to write, and this in turn inspired us to come up with a Sheaffer Coffee Edition pen, to celebrate this immortal bond. Meticulously crafted, this collection honours the enduring appeal of analog while embracing innovation. The two variants, inspired by different coffee roasts, reflect our commitment to personal preferences. As we continue to push boundaries, Sheaffer’s legacy of excellence remains our guiding principle.” — Nikhil Ranjan, Managing Director, Sheaffer.

The Sheaffer Coffee Edition aims to appeal not only to pen enthusiasts but also to coffee lovers, offering a unique opportunity to merge these two passions. As writers seek inspiration in their daily rituals, the Coffee Edition promises to provide a perfect blend of functionality and style.

