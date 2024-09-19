Lacuna Space: Open for Business In Australia

OXFORD, England, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lacuna Space is revolutionising satellite technology to provide affordable, global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity for remote devices and equipment. In an era where connectivity is often limited to densely populated areas, a significant challenge remains in extending this reach to less connected, yet crucial regions. Lacuna Space is at the forefront of addressing this challenge by designing a low-power and battery-efficient device that enables users to send data from even the most remote regions, eliminating the need for traditional infrastructure.

The battery-efficient IoT devices, which can operate for up to five years on a single charge, make Lacuna’s system ideal for long-term monitoring in remote areas. Whether tracking environmental changes, managing agricultural systems, or monitoring equipment performance, Lacuna Space’s satellite-enabled IoT ensures reliable, long-term data transmission from anywhere.

After several years of close collaboration with Australian regulators, during which Lacuna demonstrated their system and showcased its value, Lacuna Space has now secured the necessary licenses and regulatory approval for commercial operations in Australia.

As the sixth-largest country in the world by land area, Australia’s vast geographical expanse creates significant challenges in ensuring connectivity across all regions. This makes it an ideal environment for satellite IoT solutions. Agriculture is a particularly dominant industry in Australia, accounting for 55% of land use and 74% of the nation’s water resources. Lacuna Space’s satellite IoT enables remote, low-cost sensors to transmit critical data via its global constellation, offering insights where traditional infrastructure is impractical.

In Northern Queensland, a particularly dry and remote region, Lacuna Space is working with a company to manage water levels and drought conditions. Here, efficient water management is crucial to sustain livestock grazing and support local communities during droughts. By eliminating the need for expensive terrestrial infrastructure, Lacuna’s satellite IoT can help provide long-term insights to help mitigate the impact of droughts by ensuring more efficient water and resource management.

Lacuna Space is uniquely positioned to address connectivity challenges across vast and remote regions such as Australia. The examples in this article highlight just a few of the potential solutions aimed at overcoming obstacles that are prevalent across Australia. Discover how Lacuna Space can help your business in remote regions – connect with us on LinkedIn or reach out today: https://lacuna-space.com/contact/

Contact:

Kitty Howie

kitty@lacuna-space.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lacuna-space-open-for-business-in-australia-302253240.html

SOURCE Lacuna Space