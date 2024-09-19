AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

Lacuna Space: Open for Business In Australia

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

OXFORD, England, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Lacuna Space is revolutionising satellite technology to provide affordable, global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity for remote devices and equipment. In an era where connectivity is often limited to densely populated areas, a significant challenge remains in extending this reach to less connected, yet crucial regions. Lacuna Space is at the forefront of addressing this challenge by designing a low-power and battery-efficient device that enables users to send data from even the most remote regions, eliminating the need for traditional infrastructure.

Photo by Hamish

The battery-efficient IoT devices, which can operate for up to five years on a single charge, make Lacuna’s system ideal for long-term monitoring in remote areas. Whether tracking environmental changes, managing agricultural systems, or monitoring equipment performance, Lacuna Space’s satellite-enabled IoT ensures reliable, long-term data transmission from anywhere.

After several years of close collaboration with Australian regulators, during which Lacuna demonstrated their system and showcased its value, Lacuna Space has now secured the necessary licenses and regulatory approval for commercial operations in Australia.  

As the sixth-largest country in the world by land area, Australia’s vast geographical expanse creates significant challenges in ensuring connectivity across all regions. This makes it an ideal environment for satellite IoT solutions. Agriculture is a particularly dominant industry in Australia, accounting for 55% of land use and 74% of the nation’s water resources. Lacuna Space’s satellite IoT enables remote, low-cost sensors to transmit critical data via its global constellation, offering insights where traditional infrastructure is impractical.

In Northern Queensland, a particularly dry and remote region, Lacuna Space is working with a company to manage water levels and drought conditions. Here, efficient water management is crucial to sustain livestock grazing and support local communities during droughts. By eliminating the need for expensive terrestrial infrastructure, Lacuna’s satellite IoT can help provide long-term insights to help mitigate the impact of droughts by ensuring more efficient water and resource management.

Lacuna Space is uniquely positioned to address connectivity challenges across vast and remote regions such as Australia. The examples in this article highlight just a few of the potential solutions aimed at overcoming obstacles that are prevalent across Australia. Discover how Lacuna Space can help your business in remote regions – connect with us on LinkedIn or reach out today: https://lacuna-space.com/contact/

Contact:
Kitty Howie
kitty@lacuna-space.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/lacuna-space-open-for-business-in-australia-302253240.html

SOURCE Lacuna Space

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.