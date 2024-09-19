AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

Common global marketing standards vital to boost trust in an age of disruptions, says ICC

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

PARIS and NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The world’s largest business association – the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) – has issued a call for advertisers and marketers to step up as champions of robust ethical standards in the face of multiple industry disruptions and potential challenges to industry self-regulation.

ICC_Logo

The call comes as ICC today releases a major update of its Advertising and Marketing Communications Code – the 11th edition of the code that has been the global backbone of advertising self-regulation for more than 85 years.

With a range of factors disrupting and reshaping the advertising market – from the rise of artificial intelligence in marketing communications to the growth of influencer marketing and increasing importance of climate issues – the global business body has pointed to the imperative for all participants in the industry to advocate for the widespread adoption of core standards to build trust among consumers and policymakers alike. 

ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton AO said: “When we first issued the ICC Code in 1937 the world was a lot simpler. There was no TV, let alone the Internet. But what’s incredible is that the principles remain the same. Legal, decent, honest and truthful – the four foundations of the ICC Code – are as relevant in today’s fast paced media and marketing landscape as they were back then.”

“At a time of significant global disruptions – and with some policymakers reaching instinctively for the statute book in response to perceived challenges – robust global advertising standards matter more than ever.” 

This first comprehensive update of the ICC Code in a decade – informed by over a year of consultations with industry experts – tackles a range of contemporary challenges such as sustainability, AI and influencer marketing. It also incorporates clarified provisions in a range of areas, including marketing aimed at children and teens. 

Key new features include:

  • New guidelines on the use of algorithms and AI in preparing and delivering marketing communications 
  • Encouraging advertisers to be mindful of diversity and the importance of avoiding objectification stereotypes 
  • Clear provisions on influencer marketing and the responsibility of influencers and content creators 
  • Updated standards for green claims
  • Clarified rules regarding children, teens and minors. 

Media Contact :

Randa EL TAHAWY
PR & Communications Officer
randa.eltahawy@iccwbo.org
M: +33 6 45 12 82 62

 

 

SOURCE International Chamber of Commerce (ICC)

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.