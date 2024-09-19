AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • medical research

Cambrex Announces New Liquid-Phase Peptide Synthesis Manufacturing Technology

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cambrex, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced that Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, has successfully developed a new liquid-phase peptide synthesis (LPPS) technology that utilizes traditional active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch reactors and continuous flow, obviating the dependency on specialized, solid-phase reactors. This new LPPS technology materially reduces solvent demand and the need for excess reagents compared to standard solid-state peptide synthesis processes.

Cambrex logo

“Over the past several years, we have made significant investments in the research and development of complex synthetics, specifically to reduce the economic and environmental impacts of manufacturing peptides and oligonucleotides,” said Dr. Matt Bio, Chief Scientific Officer, Cambrex. “Our new LPPS technology provides a significantly more cost-efficient and environmentally sustainable solution when compared to traditional solid-phase peptide synthesis, substantially reducing solvent usage and allowing the substitution of sustainable solvents.”

The LPPS technology supports peptides up to 12 residues long, while larger peptides are then assembled in liquid phase, using a convergent fragment coupling approach. Processes developed with Cambrex’s LPPS technology can be scaled in the same way as traditional small molecules.

In addition to the LPPS, Cambrex also developed unique capabilities in peptide and protein crystallization, including a crystallization screening platform specifically for the discovery of crystalline forms of peptides and proteins. Crystallization can deliver improved product quality and stability and reduce the need for time-consuming preparative chromatography and lyophilization.

“With the clinical and commercial successes of peptide-based therapies, it’s imperative that we provide industry-leading solutions to develop and scale peptide candidates,” said Thomas Loewald, CEO at Cambrex.

Cambrex will continue to invest in R&D across complex synthetic modalities, including further technology development for peptides, as well as new research on the application of artificial intelligence for the optimization of oligonucleotide processes.

About Snapdragon Chemistry
Snapdragon Chemistry, a Cambrex company, specializes in active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) batch and continuous flow process development, utilizing state-of-the-art automation technology and proprietary equipment to solve complex process and analytical development challenges. With R&D and manufacturing headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, Snapdragon’s 70+ employees come with strong ties to the local scientific community, with 31 PhD scientists on staff.

About Cambrex
Cambrex is a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that provides drug substance development and manufacturing across the entire drug lifecycle, as well as comprehensive analytical and IND enabling services.

With over 40 years of experience and a team of 2,000 experts servicing global clients from North America and Europe, Cambrex offers a range of specialized drug substance technologies and capabilities, including continuous flow, controlled substances, solid-state science, material characterization, and highly potent APIs. 

Snapdragon Chemistry Logo

SOURCE Cambrex

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.