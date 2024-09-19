AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Itaú Private Partners with Addepar to Deliver a Comprehensive Global Investment Solution

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

Exclusive collaboration enhances wealth management services with cutting-edge data aggregation and performance reporting tools

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Itaú Private, a leading provider of private banking services, has announced an exclusive partnership with Addepar, a global leader in technology and data solutions for investment professionals. This strategic collaboration grants Itaú Private exclusive access to Addepar’s comprehensive data aggregation and performance reporting platform in Brazil, enhancing the bank’s ability to deliver superior service and investment solutions to its advisors and clients.

Addepar

Through this partnership, Itaú Private clients will gain access to powerful tools and detailed reports that provide insights into their global wealth—both onshore and offshore—including returns, transactions, historical data, and balances. These capabilities will enable a fully automated and personalized evaluation of each client’s unique financial interests and needs.

“The partnership with Addepar brings a new level of sophistication to the services we offer, allowing us to better align our solutions with each client’s distinct goals,” said Fernando Beyruti, Global Head of Itaú Private Bank. “This initiative also enables us to introduce an advisory model that evaluates clients’ total assets, deepening our relationships and reinforcing our commitment to client-centric services.”

Addepar serves a global client base, providing advanced financial technology solutions to investment professionals across more than 45 countries. The platform currently supports over $6 trillion in assets under management, offering robust data aggregation and performance reporting tools that empower clients to make better decisions and deliver more informed advice.

“We are excited to collaborate with a market leader like Itaú Private, enabling us to bring our advanced financial technology solutions to one of the most dynamic and innovative private banks in the world,” said Peter O’Brien, Global Head of Sales and Partnerships at Addepar. “Together, we are committed to empowering Itaú Private’s advisors with state-of-the-art tools that drive efficiency and deliver exceptional value to clients.”

About Addepar

Addepar is a global technology and data company that empowers investment professionals to deliver precise and informed guidance to their clients. Trusted by hundreds of thousands of users worldwide, Addepar’s platform aggregates portfolio, market, and client data for over $6 trillion in assets. The platform integrates with more than 100 software, data, and service partners, providing a comprehensive solution for a diverse range of firms and use cases. Addepar has a global presence, with offices in Silicon Valley, New York City, Salt Lake City, Chicago, London, Dublin, Edinburgh, and Pune.

About Itaú Private

Itaú Private is a market leader with approximately R$ 880 billion in allocated capital—R$660 billion onshore and R$162 billion offshore (as of March 2024)—and holds around 30% market share in its segment in Brazil, according to data from Anbima. With a team of around 800 employees, including 350 professionals across its international offices in the United States, Portugal, Switzerland, and the Bahamas. Miami is Itaú Private’s international hub that provides clients with wealth management and banking products and services, including portfolio management and personalized advice by experienced investment professionals. In Switzerland, the conglomerate has a bank, and in the Bahamas, a trust management company, which helps to serve clients who have to set up investment structures abroad.

SOURCE Addepar

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

