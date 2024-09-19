Hyphens Pharma Launches Ceradan® Advanced Hand Balm, Specially Designed for Hand Eczema

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Today, Hyphens Pharma International Limited (“Hyphens Pharma“, or the “Company“, and together with its subsidiaries, the “Group“), Singapore’s leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, is pleased to announce the launch of Ceradan® Advanced Hand Balm, the latest addition to its Ceradan® line for atopic dermatitis, commonly known as eczema. Developed with the Agency for Science, Technology, and Research (“A*STAR“), Ceradan® Advanced Hand Balm, is the first and only hand balm with patented active pH control technology[1], specifically designed for hand eczema.

Hand eczema, characterized by elevated skin pH and a compromised skin barrier, leaves hands susceptible to inflammation caused by external irritants. The issue is particularly prevalent among healthcare workers, with 38%[2] affected, compared to 9%[3] of the general population, largely due to frequent hand washing. Ceradan® Advanced Hand Balm addresses these key challenges of hand eczema by sustainably lowering the skin pH, leveraging its patented active pH control technology1. This innovative feature is crucial for managing hand eczema, as skin pH is integral to maintaining skin barrier homeostasis, antimicrobial defense, and controlling inflammation and itch[4].

Clinical testing has also shown significant improvements in skin ceramide content after applying Ceradan® Advanced Hand Balm1, as its optimal 3:1:1 ceramide-dominant ratio of essential skin lipids helps to rebuild the skin barrier. This is especially important to alleviating hand eczema sufferers’ physical discomfort, as their symptoms range from dryness and itching to more severe manifestations like vesicles, blistering lesions, fissures, and bleeding.

“The launch of the Ceradan® Advanced Hand Balm marks a significant milestone in our mission to provide effective, science-backed solutions for skin health. Recognizing the unique needs of healthcare professionals, it offers targeted relief and lasting protection for hand eczema, empowering them to gain control over their symptoms and regain a better quality of life.” said Lim See Wah, Executive Chairman and CEO of Hyphens Pharma.

A*STAR contributed to the research and development of the Advanced Hand Balm by formulating the product and conducting stability tests to ensure it met quality standards for broader application. Following this, they scaled up production and provided the technology transfer and manufacturing protocol to support the transition to commercial manufacturing. A*STAR scientists also assessed the balm’s effectiveness, evaluating its impact on skin health by measuring hydration and other key indicators like ceramides.

“Our research partnership with Hyphens Pharma showcases A*STAR’s commitment to supporting enterprise growth in Singapore’s innovation-driven economy. Through translational research collaborations and intellectual property licensing, we work closely with industry partners to turn scientific advancements into innovative products, solutions and services, driving economic impact for Singapore.” said Mr Lim Li-Wei, Executive Director of Innovation & Enterprise, A*STAR.

About Ceradan®

Atopic dermatitis (AD) or commonly known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin condition that affects people of all ages. Ceramide is one of the most important lipids forming the skin barrier. Research has demonstrated that ceramide in the skin is reduced by 30‐50% in Atopic Dermatitis[5].

The Ceradan® range of products is scientifically designed with the understanding of the physiology of the skin. Ceradan® Cream is ceramide dominant and thus helps to replenish the lacking ceramide in the skin. Studies have shown that with an optimal physiological lipids ratio of 3:1:1 (ceramide, cholesterol and free fatty acids respectively), it further reduces water loss and strengthens the skin barrier integrity, resulting in optimal skin barrier repair[6].

About Hyphens Pharma International Limited

Hyphens Pharma International Limited and its subsidiaries (the “Group”) is Singapore’s leading specialty pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare group, leveraging its diverse footprint in ASEAN countries. The Group has a direct presence in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines, and is supplemented by a marketing and distribution network covering 14 other markets – Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, Hong Kong S.A.R., Macau S.A.R., Myanmar, South Korea, Sri Lanka and Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates.

Singapore is the Group’s regional headquarters, where its strategic planning, finance, regulatory affairs, research and development, legal, business development and logistics operations are based. The Group’s core business comprises the following segments: Specialty Pharma Principals, Proprietary Brands, and Medical Hypermart & Digital. Besides marketing and selling a range of specialty pharmaceutical products in selected ASEAN countries through exclusive distributorship or licensing and supply agreements with brand principals mainly from Europe and the United States, the Group also develops, markets and sells its own proprietary range of dermatological products and health supplement products. In addition, the Group operates a medical hypermart for healthcare professionals, healthcare institutions and retail pharmacies, to supply pharmaceutical products and medical supplies and an online pharmacy for doctors to prescribe and have medications delivered to their patients’ homes.

For more information, please visit www.hyphensgroup.com.

APPENDIX – About Ceradan® Advanced Hand Balm

Ceradan® Advanced Hand Balm is available at the hospital pharmacies in National Skin Centre, KK Women’s and Children Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital, Singapore General Hospital, Changi General Hospital, National University Hospital, Tan Tock Seng Hospital and Raffles Hospital. The recommended selling price is S$30.90. Please check with your dermatologist for more details.

