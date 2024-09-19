AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Motion Picture Association Adds Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios as Newest Member

PRNewswire September 20, 2024

MPA Chairman and CEO Charles Rivkin Brings on Association’s Second New Member During Seven-Year Tenure

WASHINGTON, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Motion Picture Association (MPA) today announced Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios will become the newest member of the global trade association, joining the world’s largest film, TV, and streaming companies.

Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios will formally join the MPA on Oct. 1, making it the association’s seventh member. Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios joins Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery as a member of the MPA.

“The MPA is the global voice for a growing and evolving industry, and welcoming Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios to our ranks will broaden our collective policymaking and content protection efforts on behalf of our most innovative and creative companies,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA. “MPA studios fuel local economies, drive job creation, enrich cultures, and bolster communities everywhere they work. With Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios among our roster of extraordinary members, the MPA will have an even larger voice for the world’s greatest storytellers.”

“Amazon’s mission is to entertain customers around the world with compelling film and television. In order to do that, we must support storytellers, while also helping to sustain a robust entertainment industry that works for both studios and our creative partners,” said Mike Hopkins, Head of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios. “We are proud to join the MPA and its member studios in their collective efforts to protect creators, content, and consumers worldwide.”

The global association works to advance the industry, protect members’ content, defend the creative and artistic freedoms of storytellers, and support innovative distribution models that expand viewing choices for audiences everywhere.

Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios has worked with the association since 2017 as a governing board member of the MPA’s Alliance for Creativity and Entertainment (ACE), the world’s leading anti-piracy coalition. Additionally, MGM was a member of the association from 1928 until 2005. Rivkin recruited Netflix to join the association in 2019.

About The Motion Picture Association
The Motion Picture Association (MPA) serves as the leading voice and advocate of the motion picture, home video, and television industries. It works in every corner of the globe to advance the creative industry, protect its members’ content across all screens, defend the creative and artistic freedoms of storytellers, and support innovative distribution models that bring an expansion of viewing choices to audiences around the world. Its member studios are: Netflix, Paramount Pictures, Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios, Sony Pictures, Universal Studios, The Walt Disney Studios, and Warner Bros. Discovery. Charles Rivkin is Chairman and CEO.

About Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios
Amazon MGM Studios is a leading entertainment company focused on the production and global distribution of film and television content. Series hailing from the studio premiere on Prime Video—a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. Films are produced and acquired by the studio both for theatrical release and exclusively for Prime Video. On Prime Video, members also have exclusive access to coverage of live sports, along with programming from Prime Video add-on subscriptions such as Max, Crunchyroll and MGM+, and more than 500 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy content free with ads on Freevee. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info visit www.amazon.com/primevideo

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/motion-picture-association-adds-prime-video–amazon-mgm-studios-as-newest-member-302252824.html

SOURCE Motion Picture Association

