Catch a Glimpse of The Madison 2024 September Live Auction

Wine | Lot 1–279

Madison Auction is delighted to present to you the carefully curated auction that contains 279 lots of fine wines.

Because of the frost in the 2016 harvest season in Burgundy, many wineries don’t have enough grape to make Montrachet individually. Therefore, seven owners of Montrachet Grand Cru vineyard plots, including Domaine de la Romanée-Conti, Domaine Leflaive and Domaine Comtes Lafon, have joined forces to produce a unique blend edition of Montrachet (Lot 252), with only 500 bottles.

Moreover, there are 3 bottles of 1998 Domaine Leroy Musigny Grand Cru (Lot 227~229) with consecutive bottle numbers.

As to the Bordeaux session, Madison Auction offers you the large formats from five First Growths from the best vintages, including 1990 Lafite magnum (Lot 6~7), double magnum of 1986 Mouton Rothschild (Lot 140), and 2005 Mouton Imperial (Lot 141) .

In addition to the fine wines of Bordeaux and Burgundy, the French masterpiece in this sale includes 2005 Château Rayas Châteauneuf-du-Pape Reserve from Rhône Valley (Lot 95), in a style of elegance that is comparable to that of the finest Burgundies. Especially since it comes from 2005, one of the best vintages in France in the last two decades, and has an unrivaled ability to be aged in the cellar.

With Lot 107, a collection from two giants of Brunello di Montalcino, lovers of Italian wines can’t afford to miss out on this opportunity.

What’s more…the Italian Barbaresco master Gaja are also featured in this auction. In this sale, there is a wide range of Gaja’s Barbaresco (Lot 201~204) from the 1970s to 2008 vintage, which are definitely Italian classics that can be both consumed and collected.

Sine Qua Non, one of the most prestigious cult wine estate in US, combining bold creativity and excellent quality, made a stunning debut with a few mixed lots from 2003 to 2016 vintage (Lot 188~193). Seize the opportunity!

Hokkaido wines have recently come to international prominence, with Takahiko Nana-Tsu-Mari Pinot Noir becoming one of the most sought-after Japanese boutique wines, with a rare production and seldom-exported portfolio that has whetted the appetites of drinkers. In this sale, the TAKAHIKO EXPERIENCE (Lot 225) even has five vertical vintages from 2014-2018, a rarity at auction.

Whisky | Lot 8001– 8091

Although there are only have 91 lots of whisky in this sale, there are 74 lots with total 278 bottles of Macallan at very affordable prices.

In this sale, there are Macallan 18 YO sherry oak from the affordable 2018 release to the collectible 1968 edition (Lot 8017–8021, 8088–8091), with the starting price at less than HK$2,000!

Madison Auction also has the ‘Distil Your World’ London Limited Edition (Lot 8027), the collaboration with renowned Roca Brothers, with a starting price of only HK$32,000! You certainly cannot miss this one.

Besides, there are one early release of Macallan Archival Series Folio 2 (Lot 8062) and one Macallan Edition Full Set (Lot 8006). In Lot 8004–8005, 8063–8066, there are Edition 1-6, with 6 bottles of each edition in each lot.

For those who like the Macallan official bottlings from the past, consider the 7 YO mixed lots imported from Italy (Lot 8022 & 8067) and the 10 YO bottling from 1980s to the millennium (Lot 8068 & 8070); or for those with a bigger budget, Exceptional Single Cask (Lot 8075 – 8076) would be a great choice.

There are 25 lots, 85 bottles of independent bottling (IB) in this sale. Gordon & MacPhail’s Speymalt is the first choice for drinking IB Macallan, ranging from 1965 to 1995 (Lot 8035–8038).

Cadenhead’s, the oldest independent bottler, has also bottled a number of classic Macallans, including the Dumpy and the Authentic Collection (Lot 8009–8012, 8086). The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) is a major player in the IB world, especially their first edition. In this auction we have 3 bottles of the old Macallan bottled by SMWS (Lot 8016) with a starting price of only HK$16,000!

Although there are only 17 lots of whiskies which are not Macallan, the quality should not be overlooked. If you’re looking for high ratings, the 1973 Bowmore 16 YO (Lot 8057) bottled by Italian whisky giant Sestante, the Port Ellen 32 YO Special Release 2012 (Lot 8052), and the Keepers of the Quaich Exclusive Boxed Collectors’ Set (Lot 8046) are great choices, which received Whiskyfun scores of 93, 95 and 91 respectively!

For the whisky aficionado, Madison also offers 1965 Glen Elgin and 1973 Ardbeg both bottled from Samaroli (Lot 8058- 8059)! Whisky drinkers looking for an older vintage should look out for the 1939 Glenlivet (Lot 8045), bottled by Gordon & MacPhail, which is the oldest vintage in the sale.

There are some bottles from the discontinued distilleries in this sale, such as Port Ellen, Rosebank and Karuizawa. However, some of the discontinued distilleries such as Littlemill, Imperial, Caperdonich, Glen Mhor and North Port (Brechin) are also rare gems you should not miss out (Lot 8042, 8050–8056).

Cuban Products | Lot 3001 – 3232

Madison Auction is delighted to present the second Tributal Auction, for 232 lots of Mr. Min Ron NEE’s Cuban Product collection.

Tobacco Painter Sketch Art | Lot 5001 – 5002

Milton Bernal Castro, known as the tobacco painter. His oil and tobacco works have been exhibited in Cuba, China, Austria, France, Spain, Mexico, Russia, St. Petersburg, Germany, Hungary, Panama, and permanently in private collections and Casas del Habano in other parts of the world.

Four of his works have been auctioned at the Habano Festival held in Cuba in 2005, “Compay Segundo”, in 2006 “Celia Sánchez”, in 2008 and 2009.

Recommendation

2016 L’Exceptionnelle Vendanges des Sept Domaines Montrachet Grand Cru

Lot 252

1 Bottle, OWC, Overall: Perfect | Capsule: Wax, Other: 500 bottles produced, with the name on the label

Est. HK$ 180,000 – HK$ 300,000

This unique 2016 Montrachet Grand Cru has only appeared at auction twice since its launch, and this is the third time it has been offered. Place your bid!

1998 Domaine Leroy Musigny Grand Cru

Lot 227~229

1 Bottle/Lot | Overall: Great, Label: US import | Other: Consecutive bottle number (Lot 227-229), 585 bottles produced | WA 96

Est. HK$ 220,000 – HK$ 380,000/Lot

This flagship Grand Cru of Lalou Leroy has long been the ‘crown jewel’ at wine auctions, with an average production of only 600 bottles each vintage.

2005 Château Mouton Rothschild Pauillac 1er Cru Classé

Lot 141

1 Imperial, OWC | Overall: Great | Label: Back label slightly bin soiled | RP 98

Est. HK$ 30,000 – HK$ 55,000

BEST OF BRUNELLO

Lot 107

5 Bottles | 1.RP 90, 3.RP 94, 4.WA 96+

Est. HK$ 12,000 – HK$ 20,000

1/

1994 Soldera Brunello di Montalcino Riserva(1)

Overall: Great, Ullage: Base neck, Label: Bin soiled

2/

1998 Soldera Brunello di Montalcino Riserva(1)

Overall: Great, Label: Very slightly scratched, Cork: Very slightly sunken

3/

2007 Tenuta Biondi Santi Brunello di Montalcino(1)

Overall: Great, Label: Very slightly creased neck label

4/

2013 Tenuta Biondi Santi Brunello di Montalcino(2)

Overall: Perfect

If Biondi Sandi represents the origins and history of Italian Brunello, then the top quality maybe represented by Soldera. Don’t miss out!

07 & 08 SINE QUA NON

Lot 191

3 Bottles, 2 Magnums | #1 Overall: Great, Capsule: Wax | #3 & #4 Overall: Perfect, Capsule: Wax | 1.WA 98, 2.WA 97, 3.WA 95, 4.WA 95

Est. HK$ 12,000 – HK$ 20,000

1/

2007 Sine Qua Non Dangerous Birds Syrah(1)

Label: Very slightly scratched back label

2/

2007 Sine Qua Non Pictures Grenache (1 Magnum)

Label: Slightly bin soiled back label

3/

2008 Sine Qua Non B-20 Syrah (1 Magnum)

4/

2008 Sine Qua Non B-20 Syrah (2)

TAKAHIKO EXPERIENCE

Lot 225

5 Bottles

Est. HK$ 10,000 – HK$ 17,000

1/

2014 Takahiko Nana-Tsu-Mari Pinot Noir(1)

Overall: Great, Label: Very slightly wrinkled, Capsule: Wax

2/

2015 Takahiko Nana-Tsu-Mari Pinot Noir(1)

Overall: Perfect, Capsule: Wax

3/

2016 Takahiko Nana-Tsu-Mari Pinot Noir(1)

Overall: Great, Label: Very slightly wrinkled, Capsule: Wax

4/

2017 Takahiko Nana-Tsu-Mari Pinot Noir(1)

Overall: Great, Label: Very slightly bin soiled, Capsule: Wax

5/

2018 Takahiko Nana-Tsu-Mari Pinot Noir(1)

Overall: Great, Label: Bin soiled, Capsule: Wax, slightly cracked

1939 Glenlivet Gordon & MacPhail George & J.G. Smith’s

Lot 8045

1 Bottle, Overall: Perfect | Label: Italy import, Abv: 40%, Vol: 750ml | Other: Single Malt

Est. HK$ 7,000 – HK$ 12,000

1968 Macallan 18 Year Old Sherry Wood

Lot 8091

1 Bottle, Overall: Great | Label: Very slightly bin soiled, very slightly torn, Bottled: 1987, Barrel Type: Sherry wood | Abv: 43%, Vol: 750ml, Other: Single Malt | WF 91

Est. HK$ 18,000 – HK$ 30,000

KEEPERS OF THE QUAICH EXCLUSIVE BOXED COLLECTORS’ SET

Lot 8046

4 Bottles, GB | WF 91 (Talisker , Highland Park）

Est. HK$ 12,000 – HK$ 20,000

1998 Strathisla 18 Year Old, #99642(1)

1998 Talisker 18 Year Old, #6829(1)

1998 Highland Park 19 Year Old, #7667(1)

2000 Glenfiddich 19 Year Old, #3238(1)

Overall: Great, Ullage: Top shoulder (Strathisla), others perfect, Bottled: 16th August 2016 (Strathisla), 27th July 2017 (Talisker), 20th June 2018 (Highland Park), 26th July 2019 (Glenfiddich), Bottle Number: 43 of 50 box set, Barrel Type: Refill sherry (Strathisla), refill sherry butt (Talisker), refill American hogshead (Highland Park), refill American oak hogshead (Glenfiddich), Abv: 59.4% (Strathisla), 56.6% (Talisker), 55.7%(Highland Park), 57.4% (Glenfiddich), Vol: 700ml, Other: Single malt, 529 (Strathisla), 618 (Talisker), 297(Highland Park), 262 (Glenfiddich) bottles produced, 50 box sets produced

Sketch of Al Capone

Lot 5001

45*55 cm

Est: HK$ 32,000-70,000

Milton Bernal Castro paints in oil on manufactured paper material (which in itself is a work of art, the making of these as handmade products) and the textures that simulate fabric, or other areas of the figure he paints, with inlays of natural tobacco leaves that are chemically treated through a conservation process that ensures that neither pigmentations nor plasticity are lost, and of course that they are preserved over time.

Sketch of the Dancer at Tropicana, La Habana Cuba

Lot 5002

45*55 cm

Est: HK$ 32,000-70,000

