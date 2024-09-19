Pudu Robotics Unveils their PUDU D7 Semi-Humanoid Robot, Showcasing Breakthrough Capabilities and Strategic Vision for Humanoid Robotics

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Pudu Robotics, a global leader in service robotics, has unveiled its latest innovation, the PUDU D7, the company’s first general embodied intelligent semi-humanoid robot. This robot represents a significant advancement in the company’s mission to develop cutting-edge solutions that address persistent operational challenges faced by businesses worldwide. With full commercialization anticipated in 2025, the PUDU D7 reinforces Pudu Robotics’ position at the forefront of the service robotics industry.

Understanding Semi-Humanoid Robots

In May of this year, Pudu Robotics introduced the “semi-humanoid robot” concept as part of its long-term strategic vision for the service robotics industry. Pudu Robotics focuses on developing three distinct categories of robots: specialized robots designed for specific tasks, semi-humanoid robots built for adaptable and versatile applications, and fully humanoid robots for complex human interactions.

Each type of robot addresses different needs within the service robotics sector, enhancing operational efficiency and customer experience. This forward-thinking strategy opens the door to a future where robots can seamlessly perform a wide range of tasks across various environments, offering exciting possibilities for advancing humanoid robotics.

The PUDU D7, as a semi-humanoid robot, integrates advanced mobility and dexterity by combining a human-like upper body with robotic arms and a fully omnidirectional chassis. This design allows it to handle complex tasks in diverse environments, ranging from service-oriented spaces to industrial settings, marking a significant step towards adaptable robotic solutions for multiple industries.

PUDU D7’s Core Specifications and Innovative AI

Developed by Pudu X-Lab, Pudu Robotics’ R&D arm, the PUDU D7 stands 165 cm tall and weighs 45 kilograms. The robot’s bionic arm extends to 65 cm and operates with 30 degrees of freedom, expanding to 50 degrees with a dexterous hand attachment. These capabilities enable the PUDU D7 to excel in elevator operation, item transport, and sorting tasks.

The PUDU D7 is powered by a battery exceeding 1 kWh, enabling it to operate continuously for over 8 hours. It features 360-degree omnidirectional movement, a maximum speed of 2 m/s, and maintains stability on slopes up to 10 degrees. Additionally, its bionic arms can lift 10 kilograms, with the end-point precision of the arm reaching 0.1 millimeters.

Pudu Robotics has equipped the PUDU D7 with a multi-layered intelligence system designed to merge data-driven embodied intelligence with advanced AI model strategies. By employing a hierarchical control system, often described as “high-level planning” and “low-level planning,” the PUDU D7 is able to intelligently manage both abstract, strategic tasks and real-time, sensory-based actions. This layered approach enables the semi-humanoid robot to not only understand and respond to complex service scenarios but also continuously learn and refine its operations over time.

With its adaptability and embodied intelligence the PUDU D7 is poised to deliver seamless, end-to-end task execution across multiple industries, driving the large-scale commercialization of semi-humanoid service robots.

Statement

“We are excited to introduce the PUDU D7, which highlights our commitment to continuous technological and product innovation. Featuring advanced mobility, versatile operational capabilities, and embodied intelligence, this semi-humanoid robot marks a significant milestone in our pursuit of a diverse range of robotic solutions,” said Felix Zhang, Founder and CEO of Pudu Robotics. “By advancing a comprehensive ecosystem of specialized robots, semi-humanoid robots, and humanoid robots, we aim to shape the future of the service robotics industry and deliver exceptional value across various applications.”

Pudu Robotics’ Focus on Practical Solutions and Future-Ready Humanoid Robotics

Pudu Robotics continues to prioritize real-world customer needs while laying the groundwork for the future of service robotics. The PUDU D7 embodies this mission, offering advanced solutions that streamline repetitive tasks, enabling businesses to focus on more strategic operations. Pudu’s commitment to data security is paramount, with anonymized data collection practices and ISO/IEC certifications ensuring customer trust and compliance.

Pudu Robotics endeavors to continue investing in humanoid and semi-humanoid robotics by further developing dexterous robotic systems like the PUDU D7. By advancing these technologies, Pudu aims to create versatile robots that excel across multiple industries. The company’s innovations in semi-humanoid and humanoid robotics will not only enhance its existing product range. Still, Pudu Robotics will also pioneer new possibilities for intelligent automation, cementing its leadership in the global robotics market.

About Pudu Robotics

Pudu Robotics, a global leader in the service robotics sector, is dedicated to enhancing human productivity and living standards through innovative robot technology. With a focus on R&D, manufacturing, and sales of service robots, Pudu Robotics holds nearly a thousand authorized patents worldwide, encompassing a wide range of core technologies.

The company’s robots have been widely adopted in various industries, including dining, retail, hospitality, healthcare, entertainment, education and manufacturing. To date, Pudu Robotics has successfully shipped over 80,000 units to a variety of markets, with a presence in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide. For more information on business developments and updates, follow PUDU on LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

