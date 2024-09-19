AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

28th Whale Festival to Kick Off in Ulsan’s Nam-gu, Korea’s Only Whale-Themed District

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

ULSAN, South Korea , Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The 2024 Whale Festival will take place from September 26 to 29 at Jangsaengpo Whale Culture District in Nam-gu, Ulsan, South Korea. Under the theme, “The Dream of Jangsaengpo, the Hope of Ulsan!,” it will bring together media art performances, live entertainment, and interactive activities that celebrate the rich history of Jangsaengpo and its unique relationship with whales.

Now in its 28th year, the festival blends Jangsaengpo’s storied heritage with modern multimedia. Its highlight will be nightly shows featuring LED lights, holograms, and laser beams.

The festival opens with a grand ceremony on September 26. Special effects, multimedia performances, and live music will be followed by a fireworks display. The opening ceremony will include a media art performance featuring the festival’s animated mascot and a holographic show of a giant whale swimming across three massive LED screens.

On September 27, renowned musical actors Kim So-Hyun, Lee Gun-Myung, and Lisa will headline the Musical Gala Show, performing iconic songs from popular musical productions.

The third day, September 28, brings the festival’s highly anticipated highlight: the parade and the DJ Party.

The 1km-long parade will feature a diverse range of participants, including the Korea Coast Guard Orchestra, marching bands, local dance groups, and over 1,000 residents. This year, the parade will be enhanced with LED-lit floats and digital art projections, creating a wave-like visual experience that adds a modern touch to the festival’s deep-rooted traditions.

Following the parade, the JSP DJ Party will kick off, featuring renowned DJs, including DJ Koo and DJ Haninini, who will energize the crowd and set the night alight.

The festival will conclude on September 29 with a closing ceremony with the Whale Song Festival Awards and an encore performance by the grand prize winner. The festival documentary, The 4-Day Journey, will also premiere, followed by a final fireworks show.

The Jangsaengpo Cultural Warehouse will host a range of art exhibitions, including a media art display, “Claude Monet: An Immersive Experience,” the 2024 Glocal Art Market, and screenings of the Jangsaengpo Animation Film Festival (JAFF).

Seo Dong-wook, Mayor of Nam-gu, commented, “We have worked tirelessly to elevate the Ulsan Whale Festival by producing in-house media content that truly reflects the unique theme of Korea’s only whale culture. We hope visitors will leave with cherished memories from this one-of-a-kind festival.”

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/28th-whale-festival-to-kick-off-in-ulsans-nam-gu-koreas-only-whale-themed-district-302252874.html

SOURCE Nam-gu Office, Ulsan Metropolitan City

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.