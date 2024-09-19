AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bybit Collaborates with Ethereum’s First Attackathon as a Unicorn Sponsor, Expands WSOT 2024 Prize Pool

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is proud to announce its sponsorship of the first-ever Ethereum Protocol “Attackathon.”

This global audit contest and hackathon, organized by Immunefi in collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation, aims to bolster the security of the Ethereum protocol while nurturing its Public Good initiatives. Bybit’s sponsorship of 75 ETH, the largest contribution to date, reinforces its commitment to the growth and security of the Web3 landscape.

“At Bybit, we believe in the power of community and innovation to drive the future of blockchain technology,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “Our sponsorship of the Ethereum Attackathon aligns with our mission to support the security and sustainability of the ecosystems vital to the global crypto community. By contributing to this event, we’re investing in a safer and more resilient Ethereum network.”

Bybit Sponsorships Support Innovation

Bybit has a proud tradition of elevating the crypto space, and this year is no exception. In 2023, we sponsored initiatives like the Dubai Multi Commodity Centre’s efforts to help crypto startups flourish. Now, with the World Series of Trading (“WSOT”), it is pushing the boundaries even further. With an unprecedented $10,000,000 prize pool, WSOT 2024 is the ultimate convergence of centralized and decentralized trading, offering participants a chance to “Ride the Best DEX and CEX Waves to Glory”.

Through these initiatives, Bybit is also actively nurturing the next generation of Web3 builders, investing in a future where blockchain technology can thrive. Bybit’s contribution to the WSOT provides prize money and opens doors for builders and developers to receive ongoing support, mentorship, and resources from the crypto industry’s key players.

Ethereum Protocol Attackathon: Enhancing Security Through Collaboration

The Ethereum Protocol Attackathon is a groundbreaking event designed to enhance the security of the Ethereum protocol via a large-scale, crowdsourced security audit. Hosted by Immunefi, this eight-week event will gather the brightest minds in the Ethereum community to assess the protocol’s code.

Bybit’s contribution of 75 ETH to the Attackathon’s reward pool underscores its commitment to the Ethereum ecosystem and its broader goal of fostering a secure, decentralized future. Thanks to contributions from various industry leaders, including the Ethereum Foundation’s initial $500,000 USD seed, the Attackathon is expected to raise over $2 million USD for its reward pool.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #WSOT2024

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/bybit-collaborates-with-ethereums-first-attackathon-as-a-unicorn-sponsor-expands-wsot-2024-prize-pool-302253002.html

SOURCE Bybit

