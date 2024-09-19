KANEKA UBIQUINOL™ WINS PRESTIGIOUS HEALTHY AGEING INGREDIENT OF THE YEAR AWARD 2024 SHOWCASED AT VITAFOODS ASIA

BANGKOK, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Kaneka Corporation Supplement Division APAC, the world-renowned manufacturer and global supplier of Ubiquinol is thrilled to announce that Kaneka Ubiquinol™ has been awarded the coveted Healthy Ageing Ingredient of the Year NutraIngredients-Asia Award 2024, a distinguished accolade celebrating its global status as a benchmark of excellence in the nutraceuticals industry.

This recognition highlights the commitment of Kaneka Ubiquinol™ in advancing the science of healthy ageing based on its unique ingredient, Ubiquinol, which is supported by 100+ studies, 80+ global patents, 45+ years of cutting-edge research, underscoring its precision science, best-in-class Japanese manufacturing and dedication to providing innovative solutions that support mitochondrial health, cardiovascular health, cognition, women’s health, fertility, energy production and overall wellbeing and vitality for healthy ageing.

The NutraIngredients-Asia Awards Healthy Ageing category ‘looks to celebrate the best the industry has to offer in tailored solutions to remain physically and mentally healthy as we age, supported by solid scientific evidence to demonstrate a unique nutritional solution to this need or problem’.

In congratulating Kaneka Ubiquinol™, Gary Scattergood, Regional Head, William Reed Business Media and Editor-in-Chief, NutraIngredients-Asia said, “We are highly impressed by the product’s reliability, its potential to support multiple health benefits, the substantial clinical evidence backing the ingredient and also for championing commercial success.”

“We are deeply honoured for Kaneka Ubiquinol™ to be the recipient of the prestigious NutraIngredients-Asia Awards 2024,” said Tsuyoshi Takakuwa, Head of Marketing and Sales Supplement Division APAC, Kaneka Corporation, Japan.

“This award is a testament to decades of research by our R&D scientists into the essential role of Kaneka Ubiquinol™ in supporting mitochondrial health, cardiovascular health and healthy ageing, and our manufacturing teams who are dedicated to the best-in-class precision manufacturing to ensure consistency and reliability for millions of healthcare practitioners and consumers around the globe,” Takakuwa said.

“The 100+ studies supporting Ubiquinol outline the intricate connection between mitochondrial health, powered by the endogenous antioxidant Ubiquinol, and longevity, underscoring the critical role of mitochondrial function in cellular energy production, oxidative stress regulation and metabolic efficiency, which are fundamental determinants of healthspan and healthy ageing,” said Takakuwa.

Kazuki Takita, Sales and Marketing Head for Kaneka Ubiquinol APAC, based in Tokyo, Japan added, “This achievement also recognises the hard work and dedication of our teams in innovation, sales and marketing, as well as the unwavering support of the brandholders who list our ingredient; key opinion leaders across the region who champion the science; healthcare practitioners who recommend Kaneka Ubiquinol™ as part of health protocols and importantly the end-users, consumers who vote with their wallet.”

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the NutraIngredients Awards leadership and judges for this incredible recognition and congratulate all the other finalists. We are proud to sit alongside you,” Takita said.

The NutraIngredients Asia Awards celebrates excellence in the dietary supplements and functional food sectors, honouring top innovations, products and services. Being named a Finalist in the Healthy Ageing category is a significant achievement that places Kaneka Ubiquinol™ among the leading brands dedicated to promoting healthy ageing.

ABOUT UBIQUINOL

Ubiquinol is a potent, lipid-soluble antioxidant, found naturally in the mitochondria within all cells in the body, which fuels these organelles to generate energy (ATP) for the entire body, and helps protect the body’s cells from damage caused by free radicals, maintaining optimal health.

Ubiquinol levels in the mitochondria start to decline naturally after the age of 20, as the body’s endogenous production of Ubiquinol decreases and the cells are exposed to higher levels of oxidative stress, impacting the energy production in the cells of our body, affecting mitochondrial health and impacting various body systems.

ABOUT KANEKA UBIQUINOL™

Japan’s Kaneka Corporation is the sole global supplier of world-class scientifically formulated Kaneka Ubiquinol™, supported by 100+ scientific studies, 80+ patents and 45+ years of research for mitochondrial health, cardiovascular health, fertility and energy production.

