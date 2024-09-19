Microvast Powers the Next Generation of Electric Commercial Vehicles with Groundbreaking Battery Technology at IAA Transportation 2024

STAFFORD, Texas and HANNOVER, Germany, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) (“Microvast”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”), a technology innovator that designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions, is advancing the adoption of electric commercial vehicles by launching its latest high-performance battery solutions at IAA Transportation 2024. The new lineup includes the introduction of silicon-based HnSO Cells, Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Cells, and the third-generation MV-I Pack, offering an unprecedented combination of energy density, safety, and sustainability.

Microvast’s advanced battery solutions are designed to meet the rigorous energy demands of commercial transportation, enabling manufacturers to accelerate their shift to cleaner, more efficient electric powertrains.

Technological highlights and new products at IAA Transportation 2024:

HnSO Cells (introduction of silicon-based cell technology): With an energy density of 300 Wh/kg, these cells provide high energy density, long cycle life (exceeding 4,000 cycles), and reduced total cost of ownership (TCO), making them ideal for long-range BEV and HEV applications.

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO) Cells: Known for their enhanced safety and long cycle life of up to 20,000 cycles, LTO cells offer an energy density of 100Wh/kg, optimized for ultra high-power applications in challenging environments.

Third Generation MV-I Pack: A robust, lightweight, turn-key solution featuring up to 200 Wh/kg energy density and over 5,000 full cycles. The MV-I Pack also integrates Microvast's 5th generation Battery Management System (BMS), ensuring compliance with ISO 26262 ASIL-C and advanced cybersecurity standards.

Additionally, Microvast introduces our fifth generation Battery Management System (BMS 5.0). BMS 5.0 is engineered for maximum functional safety, adhering to ISO 26262 ASIL-C standards and ISO/SAE 21434:2021 cybersecurity standards. This system ensures the highest levels of safety and security for electric vehicle operations.

Microvast’s latest comprehensive solutions for electric commercial vehicles contain an array of cell, module, and pack solutions, providing a one-stop solution for electric commercial vehicle applications with various operational profiles. With vertical integration from raw materials to turn-key solutions, Microvast offers scalable and versatile products tailored to meet the specific needs of different commercial operations.

“Our new battery technology marks a significant advancement for electric commercial vehicles, boasting increased energy density. The rapid charging capabilities facilitate enhanced mobility, while the cycle life is reliably extended. We’re driving the future of electric mobility with solutions that improve efficiency and reduce emissions,” said Dr. Wenjuan Mattis, CTO of Microvast.

Faster innovation, tailored customization, and exceptional quality: the future of e-mobility

Microvast’s vertically integrated model allows for complete control over all phases of development, from R&D to manufacturing. This unique model allows for faster innovation, tailored customization, and exceptional quality, providing commercial vehicle manufacturers with complete, scalable solutions that meet their specific operational needs.

Reduced carbon emissions as a commitment to sustainability

Microvast’s mission is rooted in sustainability. The company is dedicated to advancing battery technology to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles, reduce carbon emissions, and contribute to a greener planet. With over 17 years of manufacturing expertise, more than 30,000 installed battery systems worldwide, and a global presence in over 34 countries, Microvast acts as a trusted partner in the global transition to sustainable transportation.

