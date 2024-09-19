AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
China Matters’ Feature: China’s Achievements in Comprehensively Deepening Reform

PRNewswire September 19, 2024

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — By deepening reform comprehensively and expanding the level of opening-up, China has achieved historic transformations in many areas, contributing wisdom and strength to building a better future for humanity. 

From 2013 to 2023, the Chinese economy achieved an average annual growth rate of 6.1%, with an average annual contribution of over 30% to global economic growth. The added value of high-tech manufacturing industries above designated size grew at an average annual rate of 10.3%, with high-tech industries such as next-generation information technology, high-end equipment, and aerospace continuing to develop and expand. As noted by renowned American China expert Robert Kuhn, “Chinese modernization is driven by high-quality development, and the high-quality development is driven by new quality productive forces.”

At the same time, China continues to advance high-level opening-up. The animation series Xi’s Thought Made Easy produced by China Matters focuses on China’s achievements in comprehensively deepening reform. China will continue to provide significant support for global growth and offer more opportunities for common development and prosperity among countries worldwide.

YouTube: https://youtu.be/qNNDyogjAus

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/china-matters-feature-chinas-achievements-in-comprehensively-deepening-reform-302253252.html

SOURCE China Matters

