AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • new product

$CATI and $HMSTR Set to List on Bybit: Expanding the TON Blockchain Offerings

PRNewswire September 20, 2024

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit, the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to remind its community about the upcoming listings of $CATI and $HMSTR. These tokens, native to the popular Telegram-based games Catizen and Hamster Kombat, respectively, are set to join Bybit’s growing list of innovative projects on the TON Blockchain.

Explore the Worlds of $CATI and $HMSTR

$CATI is the driving force behind Catizen, a blockchain-powered virtual cat city where players can earn $CATI through immersive gameplay and in-game activities. Meanwhile, $HMSTR fuels Hamster Kombat, a fast-growing Telegram mini-game that’s capturing the attention of crypto enthusiasts worldwide. Both games offer a unique Tag-to-Earn feature, rewarding users for tagging specific in-game elements, which adds a new layer of engagement to the gaming experience and helps grow their communities.

“We’re thrilled to welcome $CATI and $HMSTR to the Bybit family. These innovative projects represent the future of the TON ecosystem, and we’re proud to provide our users with the opportunity to participate in their growth,” said Emily Bao, Head of Spot Market and Web3 at Bybit. “Bybit’s commitment to supporting promising projects and fostering a vibrant trading environment remains unwavering.”

Trade $CATI and $HMSTR on Bybit

Bybit provides a secure and reliable platform for trading, offering users peace of mind with its strong emphasis on security. In addition to security, Bybit offers early access to promising projects such as $CATI and $HMSTR, giving its users the chance to engage with emerging communities within the growing blockchain gaming space. These listings highlight Bybit’s ongoing commitment to supporting innovative projects on the TON Blockchain.

Key Dates to Watch:

$CATI

$HMSTR

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 40 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One’s reigning Constructors’ and Drivers’ champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press.

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit’s Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/cati-and-hmstr-set-to-list-on-bybit-expanding-the-ton-blockchain-offerings-302253329.html

SOURCE Bybit

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.