BRESH PARTNERS WITH CARROLL STREET CAPITAL TO LAUNCH BRESH GLOBAL, A GLOBAL BRANDED LIVE EVENTS PLATFORM

NEW YORK and MIAMI and BUENOS AIRES, Argentina, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Bresh has partnered with Carroll Street Capital to launch Bresh Global, an international media and branded live events platform. Bresh Global will accelerate Bresh’s growth in the music and entertainment sectors, expanding its presence in key markets worldwide while continuing to deliver unforgettable live experiences.

Bresh Global will establish its headquarters in Miami, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Madrid, positioning the company for significant growth and new partnerships across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Latin America.

“Our mission at Bresh Global is to create human connections through entertainment and collective experiences,” said Jaime James, founder of Bresh. “In a world increasingly dominated by digital interactions, live events have the unique power to bring people together and transcend cultures. With this expansion, we aim to bring moments of joy to new audiences on a global scale.”

“We are excited about the opportunity to elevate Bresh to new heights,” said Eduardo García Fernández, co-founder and Managing Partner of Carroll Street Capital and Chairman of Bresh Global. “This partnership brings additional resources to Bresh to accelerate its growth and introduce new verticals and formats worldwide.”

With new capital and strategic industry partnerships, Bresh Global is poised for expansion and continued success.

About Bresh & Bresh Global

BRESH, the most beautiful party in the world, is an entertainment company deeply rooted in Latin culture, where happiness is pursued collectively. Since its inception in 2016, Bresh has grown to become a phenomenon captivating the imagination of young fans around the world. A favorite among the creative community, Bresh attracts millions of fans to its more than 500 annual events (including appearances at legendary festivals like Coachella, Lollapalooza, and Tomorrowland), in more than 100 cities and 20 countries. Bresh Global builds on this success, expanding into new verticals, formats, and markets to deliver exceptional experiences to fans worldwide.

About Carroll Street Capital

Carroll Street Capital is a New York based investment firm specializing in media and entertainment. With its extensive industry expertise, Carroll Street Capital partners with operators and management teams to build enduring global businesses, leveraging its broad networks and industry relationships to drive growth and unlock value.

