WorldSkills Lyon 2024: Talented Winners, Long-lasting Legacy

PRNewswire September 20, 2024

LYON, France, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — After an intense week of competition, the 47th WorldSkills Competition has officially wrapped up, marking the end of a thrilling journey for 1,400 young professionals from around the globe. For four days, participants representing nearly 70 countries and regions competed fiercely in 59 diverse skill areas, transforming Lyon’s Eurexpo into a vibrant hub of craftsmanship and international talent.

From day one, the atmosphere was charged with energy as competitors showcased their expertise in sectors ranging from Manufacturing and Engineering to Fashion, Digital Technology, and Healthcare. The level of dedication and precision demonstrated throughout the week was a testament to the profound commitment these young professionals have to their trades, as well as their determination to showcase their nation’s worth on the global stage.

Last night, the closing ceremony of WorldSkills Lyon 2024, held at Groupama Stadium, brought the event to an emotional close with the announcement of medalists in each skill category. Four medals were awarded in each skill: Gold Medal, Silver Medal, Bronze Medal, and the Medallion for Excellence. This ceremony underscored the core belief of the WorldSkills movement: excellence is found in diversity – diversity of profiles, backgrounds, expertise, and techniques.

The list of medalists is now available. Visit https://worldskills.org/what/competitions/worldskills-lyon-2024/#results to discover the winners!

What’s next?

The impact of WorldSkills Lyon 2024 extends far beyond the event itself. As the competition unfolded, and millions of people followed it in person or through media, WorldSkills Lyon 2024 spotlighted the crucial role of vocational education in today’s world and in shaping our shared future. By celebrating excellence, the competition highlighted the incredible ability of youth to drive the change our world needs through their energy and dedication. The legacy of this event lies in every vocation it has sparked and every future career it has inspired. This 47th edition has once again shown the world that where there is skill, there is a way.

Media Contacts: 
Alice Nahon
PR Officer
alice.nahon@publicis.com 

Anne-Laure TRONC
Press Relation Manager
media@worldskillslyon2024.com 

 

SOURCE WorldSkills Lyon 2024

