  • new product

PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2025 WOMENSWEAR SHOW

PRNewswire September 21, 2024

Beauty looks created by Lynsey Alexander, Global Creative Makeup Artist of Prada Beauty

MILAN, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — The Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Womenswear fashion show was held on September 19, 2024 inside the Deposito at Fondazione Prada, Milan.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: 
https://www2.multivu.com/prada/9292351-en-gb-spring-summer-2025-womenswear-show

**FACE**

Alexander starts by preparing the skin with Prada Skincare, employing Prada Augmented Skin The Essence as the first step. This transformative 2-in-1 toner and micro-peel essence optimizes and renews skin texture while gently exfoliating to prepare skin for the steps that follow. Next, Alexander applies Prada Augmented Skin The Serum, a cream to water serum to even and refine the skin tone. She then applies Prada Augmented Skin The Cream, ensuring its complete absorption before application of the new Prada Refine Blurring Extending Primer. The face primer instantly blurs pores and minimizes the appearance of fine lines. As a final step, Alexander applies the new Prada Reset Rebalancing Setting Powder to harmonize the complexion routine.

**LIPS AND EYES**

For several looks, Alexander adapts the use of Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow to frame the eyes and emphasize the natural arc of brows for a delicate yet intriguing look.

To prepare the lips, Alexander applies Prada Balm in Universal U000 as lip primer to moisturize and enhance the natural look of the lips. For select looks, she uses the new Prada Balm in Astral Pink for a unique, glowy finish. Alexander then utilizes the Prada Monochrome range to curate a variety of unique beauty looks. She applies the Prada Monochrome Nude Lipsticks for a hydrating, soft-matte finish that flatters all skin tones. The result is a uniform, diffused lip that perfectly complements a modern nude face. A particularly bold look stands out, pairing a striking eye look, using Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow in Profusion 02, with a daring lip, using Prada Monochrome Hyper Matte in Ultraviolet P57 and Prada Balm in Astral Pink as a final touch for a shiny effect.

Product List:

Face:

  • Prada Augmented Skin The Essence
  • Prada Augmented Skin The Serum
  • Prada Augmented Skin The Cream
  • Prada Refine Blurring Extending Makeup Primer
  • Prada Reset Rebalancing Setting Powder

Lips and Eyes:

  • Prada Balm U000, U001
  • Prada Monochrome Lipstick B11, B13, B15, P57, P58, P59, B106, B107, B108, P158, P159
  • Prada Dimensions Eyeshadow in Shades 01, 02

Images available at the following link: https://we.tl/t-mKtdfGaF9s

Photographer Credit: Marco Lessi

 

PRADA SPRING/SUMMER 2025 WOMENSWEAR SHOW

 

Prada Beauty Logo

 

SOURCE Prada Beauty

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

