Taylor Swift, Bruce Lee, Lady Gaga, LeBron James, BTS, & Hermès Birkin’s Star in Julien’s Global Auctions in Hong Kong and Beverly Hills

PRNewswire September 20, 2024

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Julien’s Auctions is hosting two extraordinary events this September, celebrating iconic memorabilia and luxury fashion pieces from global legends in sports, music, film, and fashion.

Julien's Auctions

Legends in Motion: Hong Kong Exhibition and Auction
The “Legends in Motion” exhibition and auction in Hong Kong will showcase an array of memorabilia from some of the world’s most legendary figures in entertainment and sports. This free public exhibition will be held at Pacific Place, Hong Kong, from September 14 to 27, leading to a live & online auction at Island Shangri-La on September 28 at 10 AM HKT (U.S. September 27, 7PM PDT/10PM EDT).

Exhibition Highlights:

  • Bruce Lee: 40 rare artifacts, including personal nunchakus and a wooden dummy used for Wing Chun training, displayed publicly for the first time in over 50 years.
  • LeBron James: His 2002 St. Vincent-St. Mary High School Basketball Jersey, featured on the famous Sports Illustrated cover, with an estimated value of $1$2 million. This jersey could set a new record for the highest-selling high school jersey.
  • Kobe Bryant: A game-worn Los Angeles Lakers jersey from the 2013-14 NBA season, (estimate at $80,000$100,000).
  • BTS: Iconic outfits from their “Life Goes On” music video, (estimate at $60,000$80,000).
  • Taylor Swift: Autographed gold knee-high boots and a signed fedora from The Eras Tour, estimated at up to $4,000.
  • Michael Jackson: A “Thriller” era Bellmaster jacket and a signed, embellished 2002 jacket, valued up to $200,000.
  • Additional memorabilia from Lionel Messi, Freddie Mercury, Lady Gaga, and more.

Bold Luxury Celebrity Fashion Auction: Beverly Hills
Julien’s Auctions also presents “Bold Luxury,” a live & online fashion auction at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on September 24 at 10AM PT, showcasing an eclectic mix of rare and iconic fashion pieces from celebrities and fashion icons.

Featured Highlights:

  • Pristine Hermès Birkin handbags crafted from exotic leathers, alongside pieces from Anne Hathaway, Bob Mackie, and André Leon Talley.
  • Lady Gaga: A crystal quartz choker worn during her Chromatica album promotion.
  • Sarah Jessica Parker: Pink stilettos and a dazzling Dior bangle from Sex And The City.
  • Issa Rae: A custom hot pink velvet gown worn at the Barbie 2023 film premiere.
  • Cardi B: Sterling silver cuffs featured on her Elle Magazine cover.
  • Bad Bunny: A Julius Caesar headpiece worn on the cover of Playboy.

Julien’s Auctions continues to redefine the auction landscape by bringing together history, glamour, and investment opportunities in these unparalleled events. Bidding is open at www.juliensauctions.com.

