HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch Unveils Next-Gen Wearables Experience and Seamless Productivity with Tablets

BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 20, 2024 — On September 19, at the HUAWEI Innovative Product Launch event in Barcelona, Spain, Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) unveiled several highly anticipated products, with 'Fashion Forward' approach for wearables, including the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series, HUAWEI WATCH D2 and HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate Green. The launch also announced the popular HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch and HUAWEI MatePad 12 X tablets, together delivering a new generation of wearable experiences, and upgraded technologies for enhanced productivity and seamless connectivity with brand new tablets.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series: Leading the Fashion Edge

HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Series is among the first Huawei smartwatches to introduce the HUAWEI TruSense System, an integrated health and fitness tracking feature that comes with an upgraded sensor and improved algorithms – producing results that are faster, more accurate, and more comprehensive.

Featuring the distinct Sharp-Edged Design and available in a total of 12 different models and in Pro or Standard edition, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 series is design to lead the Fashion Edge, with the Pro edition made with aerospace grade titanium alloy and nanocrystal ceramic, bringing higher levels of durability.

With the HUAWEI TruSense System, it enables Huawei’s brand new Emotional Wellbeing Assistant, achieving an upgrade in health management to include not just physiological but also psychological management.

The new smartwatch brings new Pro-Level sports features. For golfers and divers, HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro brings Golf Course mode with the inclusion of over 15,000 global golf courses maps as well as Free Diving mode, offering a more comprehensive on-wrist tracker for their sports activities. HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 Pro also comes professional features for Trail Run, such as support for segmentation navigation function, as well as a 10-metre contour map.

The smartwatch offers exceptional battery life, with up to 14 days of usage on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 46mm and GT 5 Pro 46mm, and up to 7 days on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 5 41mm and GT 5 Pro 42mm.

HUAWEI Wearable Product Ambassadors: Pamela Reif and Sir Mo Farah

HUAWEI Wearable Product Ambassadors Sir Mo Farah and Pamela Reif made an appearance, with Sir Mo Farah sharing his expertise on running and advanced sports techniques, while Pamela Reif focused on watch design and app courses, showcasing the ‘Light Up Your Rings’ experience.

Pamela Reif expressed her admiration for the new watch stating: “The HUAWEI Watch GT 5 Pro is more than a smartwatch; it’s a style icon that really gives me a Fashion Edge. In addition, Huawei has made some really impressive enhancements to the activity tracking. Join me and Light Up Your Rings every day!”

Sir Mo Farah echoed the sentiment, adding: ” As a runner I care about small details to give me a competitive edge; the enhanced Sunflower GNSS is an absolute gamechanger, while the all new Running Form analysis feature can give any runner insights into how to shave seconds off their personal best.”

HUAWEI WATCH D2: World’s First Smartwatch with Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Certified by NMPA and MDR

The launch of the HUAWEI WATCH D2 introduced a ground-breaking innovation as world’s first wrist-based, ambulatory blood pressure monitoring (ABPM) device to be certified by NMPA and MDR. This marks a significant step forward in wearable technology, embodying Huawei’s commitment to “Health Forward”.

The watch delivers 24-hour accurate blood pressure measurement, and features the HUAWEI TruSense System for faster and more accurate results.

In terms of blood pressure technology, Huawei already innovated for over nine years, having a long-term partnership with global hypertension experts, including Professor George S. Stergiou, President Elect International Society of Hypertension, and Professor Wang Jiguang, President of the Chinese Hypertension League and so on.

The HUAWEI WATCH D2 features a light and slim design, incorporating an ultra-narrow mechanical airbag and a 1.82-inch large screen. It is only about 1/5 the width and 1/25 the volume of traditional upper-arm electronic blood pressure monitors, making it easy to take blood pressure measurements no matter where you are.

In addition, with a single tap, users can measure up to 9 body indicators and generate a Health Glance report.

HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate green edition: Explore Without Limits

An update to last year’s release, HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate introduces the new Advanced Golf Course Features and the enhanced Expedition Mode, along with a new green edition that combines paradigm-shifting technologies and cutting-edge craftsmanship, embodying the “Adventure Forward” spirit and built for the adventurous at heart.

The new green edition brings an exclusive dual-colour nano-tech ceramic bezel, which requires a more complex manufacturing process to deliver a beautiful white-green colour duo to match the aesthetics.

The all-new advanced Golf Course Mode offers precise analytics and insights for enthusiasts, plays-like distance, shot distance, AI Caddie, and more. As long as a new expedition Route Import feature that integrates with the HUAWEI Health app, allowing users to import routes.

Huawei is dedicated to helping consumers cultivate healthy lifestyle and exercise habits through the global continuation of the “Light Up Your Rings” campaign. By leveraging the Activity Rings and Medal Rewards system, the campaign offers an engaging experience that helps individuals to live a healthier life.

In addition, Huawei’s wearables are always designed to be available for both Android and iOS smartphones, to make its latest health technology innovations and sports tracking features accessible to an even wider audience.

HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch: Creation of Beauty

The newest flagship tablet, the HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch, is designed to deliver the ultimate user experience focused on creativity and productivity.

Equipped with an innovative Tandem OLED PaperMatte Display, HUAWEI MatePad Pro 12.2-inch delivers an impressive maximum brightness of 2000nits for an authentic viewing experience. Advanced anti-sparkle and nanoscale anti-glare etching technologies ensure a premium, paper-like visual experience.

It comes with the HUAWEI Glide Keyboard, featuring a 2-in-1 stylus and keyboard storage and charging design.

To inspire creativity, the tablet’s GoPaint App offers a wide range of digital creation tools, including the ground-breaking Splatter brushes and Fluid brushes. The FangTian Painting Engine 2.0 supports 8K ultra-large canvas, providing professional-grade tools for artistic expression.

HUAWEI MatePad 12 X: Style Meets Creativity and Productivity

HUAWEI MatePad 12 X is a lightweight flagship model, designed for the younger generation. It boosts productivity, allowing trendsetting users to pursue their dreams while delivering an enjoyable experience.

The new tablet innovate Shimmery Pearlescent Sheen, resulting in a metallic white with colour-changing effects based on lighting. The all-metal device body with integrated seamless design making it stylish and durable.

HUAWEI MatePad 12 X PaperMatte Edition features an Ultra-bright PaperMatte Display, offering superior quality in viewing, writing, and touch, making it ideal for reading and creative work.

On September 19, 2024, Huawei officially launched the GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity themed “Creative By Nature”. From the kickoff day to December 31, 2024, painting enthusiasts around the world can share their unique digital art works on HUAWEI Community platform.

HUAWEI Reaffirms Commitment to Innovation, Fashion, and Creativity

Alex Huang, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Consumer BG, emphasises the brand’s global impact and commitment to innovation. Highlighting Huawei’s commitment to blend cutting-edge technology, fashion, and creativity, into the products, seamlessly integrating them into consumers’ daily lives, the brand continues to inspire consumers through campaigns such as Light Up Your Rings initiative and GoPaint Worldwide Creating Activity.

“We aim to bring innovative products that offer consumers a unique blend of fashion and creativity,” said Alex. “By inspiring our users, Huawei strives to create a more connected and heartwarming world where technology enhances daily living and brings people closer together.”

