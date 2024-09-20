AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE
  • award and prize

ATFX Connect Wins “Institutional Forex Broker of the Year 2024” Award

PRNewswire September 20, 2024

HONG KONG, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ —  ATFX Connect, the institutional division of ATFX Group, has been recognised for its exceptional service and innovative technology platform, earning the prestigious “Institutional Forex Broker of the Year 2024” award from Corporate Vision. This accolade reflects ATFX Connect’s client-first approach, advanced liquidity solutions, and leadership in the institutional brokerage industry.

This accolade acknowledges ATFX Connect’s contributions in the field of institutional brokerage services and affirms its continuous efforts in driving industry progress and innovation.

Corporate Vision magazine, an internationally renowned business and financial information platform, presents its annual Corporate Excellence Awards to honor companies and individuals who demonstrate excellent leadership, innovation, and performance in their respective fields. This year, ATFX Connect, earned unanimous praise from the judging panel for its professional service team, efficient trade execution system, and comprehensive solutions tailored for institutional clients.

The magazine also featured an extensive report on ATFX Connect, highlighting its customer-centric approach. The core focus is providing clients with fast and straightforward access to financial markets, along with all the necessary tools, which has always been a hallmark of the brand.

ATFX Connect continues to customise liquidity solutions based on client needs while maintaining competitive pricing. Clients benefit from competitive spreads across 65 different currency pairs and access to over 20 liquidity providers, including Tier 1 banks and non-bank liquidity. Looking ahead, ATFX Connect plans to offer services specifically tailored for professional traders.

With the establishment of its Australian office, the brand’s influence continues to grow. ATFX has laid out an ambitious development blueprint, to enhance its brand influence and leverage its unique advantages to expand into broader international markets.

About ATFX
ATFX is a leading global fintech broker with a local presence in 23 locations and licenses from regulatory authorities, including the UK’s FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE’s SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit the ATFX website: https://www.atfx.com.

About ATFX Connect
ATFX Connect is a trading name of AT Global Markets (UK) Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. ATFX Connect’s bespoke liquidity offerings are available to institutions, hedge funds, broker-to-broker, family offices, asset managers, and High-Net-Worth Individuals.

ATFX Connect supports institutional clients by providing them with direct market access to liquidity from T1 banks and non-bank providers in Spot FX, Precious Metals, and CFDs. In addition, the flexible infrastructure enables ATFX to manage aggregation and pricing and allows integration with any third-party platform.

AT Global Markets (UK) Limited is part of the ATFX Group. For further information on ATFX Connect, please visit the ATFX Connect Website: https://www.atfxconnect.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/atfx-connect-wins-institutional-forex-broker-of-the-year-2024-award-302254088.html

SOURCE ATFX Connect

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.