GoTo Group Partners with Tencent for Cloud Infrastructure and Digital Services Delivery

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Tencent, the global leading technology company, has today announced a partnership with GoTo Group, the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia. The collaboration will see Tencent Cloud providing a comprehensive suite of cloud infrastructure solutions and digital services to GoTo’s business.

As part of the five year partnership, GoTo will leverage Tencent Cloud’s technology and Platform as a Service (PaaS) services to support its comprehensive ecosystem. GoTo’s engineering team will collaborate with Tencent Cloud’s in-house service and architecture experts to further develop its technology, allowing the company to improve its enterprise offerings, while also boosting its consumer-centric products and strengthening user experience.

As a leading Indonesian tech company, GoTo’s strong market presence and range of services will be further bolstered by Tencent Cloud’s strong local presence, underpinned by its locally domiciled Tencent Cloud servers.

Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International, said, “We are excited to partner with GoTo to drive Indonesia’s digital transformation. With over 20 years of experience in technological innovation and building large-scale digital ecosystems, Tencent Cloud’s high-performance, easy-to-maintain, and flexible cloud services will benefit GoTo’s key service offerings. We remain committed to GoTo and Indonesia and we look forward to exploring further collaborations in the future.”

Patrick Walujo, GoTo Group CEO, said, “The partnership between GoTo and Tencent Cloud will support our company, as well as the countless consumers, driver-partners and MSMEs that depend on our ecosystem. Our goal is to offer our users a seamless and integrated experience across our platforms, and Tencent Cloud offers us a firm technical foundation for achieving this. Our two companies have a long history together and I am confident that our relationship will continue to flourish.”

With a comprehensive global infrastructure spanning 21 geographic regions and 58 availability zones, including two data centers in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tencent Cloud delivers over 400 technologies and connectivity solutions designed to drive enterprise-grade digital transformation. By establishing local data centers, Tencent Cloud enhances service proximity, minimizes data access delays, and fosters rapid digital transformation for businesses and organizations nationwide. This strategy not only ensures compliance with regulatory standards but also offers robust disaster recovery options across the Asia-Pacific region.

About Tencent Cloud:

Tencent Cloud, one of the world’s leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.

About GoTo Group:

GoTo is the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia. GoTo’s mission is to ’empower progress’ by offering technology infrastructure and solutions that help everyone to access and thrive in the digital economy. The GoTo ecosystem provides a wide range of services including mobility, food delivery, groceries and logistics, as well as payments, financial services, and technology solutions for merchants. The ecosystem also provides e-commerce services through Tokopedia and banking services through its partnership with Bank Jago.

