FinVolution and Huawei Cloud Host Global FinTech Workshop, Spotlighting Globalization Trends

PRNewswire September 20, 2024

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — FinVolution and Huawei Cloud co-hosted a global fintech workshop at FinVolution’s Shanghai headquarters on September 18. The event brought together representatives from financial institutions and fintech companies across Africa and Latin America.

As part of the Huawei Cloud Spark Discovery Forum, attendees joined FinVolution to explore China’s evolving credit technology landscape and the industry’s globalization trends. Participants gained insights into FinVolution’s international expansion and engaged in discussions with the company’s senior executives and business teams.

FinVolution and Huawei Cloud Host Global FinTech Workshop

Xiaodong Sun, Senior Vice President of FinVolution, presented on the development and future trends of China’s credit technology industry. He highlighted, “China’s CreditTech industry has become a global leader in innovation. Over the past decade, exponential growth has been driven by the increasing digitalization of financial services and the rising demand for personalized, data-driven credit solutions. The sector now plays a pivotal role in providing comprehensive, accessible credit services to underserved communities, while equipping financial institutions with cutting-edge technology.”

Richard Ding, Senior Strategy Director at FinVolution, shared the company’s progress in international strategic expansion. FinVolution has built leading fintech platforms in Indonesia and the Philippines, and through its intelligent voice robot SaaS platform, BLU AI, the company has extended technology services to Latin America and Africa.

At the workshop, FinVolution showcased BLU AI, its overseas intelligent voice robot. Leveraging AI and big data, BLU offers precise multilingual speech recognition, natural language understanding, and outbound call services, enhancing workflow efficiency and service quality for FinVolution’s platforms and overseas clients. Currently, BLU AI supports nearly 40 fintech platforms across seven countries in Asia, Latin America, and Africa, with a speech recognition accuracy rate exceeding 95%, supporting Chinese, English, Spanish, Indonesian, and Tagalog.

During the Q&A session, global industry peers expressed great interest in FinVolution’s international business practices. FinVolution’s representatives shared practical insights on achieving deep localization in multiple countries and the impact of tailored technology solutions.

As of Q2 2024, FinVolution had served 5.6 million overseas users, with its international business contributing nearly 20% to the company’s total revenue, solidifying its position as the company’s second growth driver.

Recently, FinVolution was named “LendTech of the Year” at the Asia FinTech Awards, further underscoring its success in advancing digital financial inclusion and expanding its influence in the Asia-Pacific market.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech company that connects millions of consumers as well as small-sized enterprises with financial institutions.

Founded in 2007 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, we have been at the forefront of the pan-Asian credit technology industry, pioneering innovative technologies in credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence. With a proven track record of robust growth in pan-Asian countries, we have established leading fintech platforms in China, Indonesia, and the Philippines.

For more information, please visit: en.finvgroup.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/finvolution-and-huawei-cloud-host-global-fintech-workshop-spotlighting-globalization-trends-302254070.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group

