European Wellness Unveils Premier Medical Wellness Center in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah: A Landmark in Global Healthcare

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia, Sept. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — European Wellness, a global leader in regenerative medicine and integrated healthcare, has inaugurated its latest and most advanced facility, the European Wellness New Premier Center, in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. This landmark 60,000 square-foot center represents a significant leap forward for healthcare in Sabah and is set to play a crucial role in the global medical wellness tourism sector.

The grand opening ceremony was a notable event, attracting international attention and high-profile attendees. Sabah’s Chief Minister YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Bin Haji Noor, Sabah State Minister of Finance, YB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Masidi Manjun, Advisor to the President of the UAE, H.E. Dr. Khalid Abdulla Mubarak Albuainain Almazrouie, and other dignitaries were present to witness the unveiling of this cutting-edge facility. The center, a major investment by EW’s founders, Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr. Mike Chan and Prof. Dato’ Sri Dr. Michelle Wong, is designed to integrate advanced medical science with the healing power of Sabah’s natural environment, setting a new benchmark in global healthcare.

Chief Minister Hajiji praised the vision and commitment of the founders, emphasizing how the center will enhance Sabah’s healthcare capabilities and position the region as a prominent destination for medical wellness tourism. “This facility is a game-changer for Sabah, combining state-of-the-art medical science with our unique natural environment,” said Hajiji. “It not only strengthens our local healthcare sector but also boosts Sabah’s standing on the global medical tourism map.”

The center’s opening is a strategic move that aligns with Sabah’s broader goals of becoming a leading hub for advanced healthcare and medical wellness tourism. Sabah’s strategic location in Southeast Asia, as part of the BIMP-EAGA and ASEAN regions, provides a significant advantage in attracting international investment and talent. “We are positioning Sabah at the forefront of the global health and wellness revolution,” Hajiji added. “This investment reflects our commitment to enhancing life quality and fostering international collaboration in medical innovation.”

Dr. Khalid Abdulla Mubarak highlighted the international significance of the European Wellness New Premier Center. “The advancements showcased here are truly groundbreaking,” Dr. Khalid remarked. “Prof. Chan’s work in targeted organ-specific stem cell therapy represents the future of healthcare set to revolutionize regenerative medicine and significantly improve healthcare outcomes globally.”

Dr. Khalid emphasized the importance of making such advanced treatments more accessible. “Currently, stem cell therapy is costly and limited in availability. Expanding access and reducing costs are crucial steps in making these life-changing treatments available to a broader population,” he noted. He also recognized Sabah’s potential as a global medical wellness tourism destination, praising the combination of high-quality medical facilities and the region’s natural beauty.

The center will offer an extensive range of services, including over 60 advanced regenerative medicine and holistic wellness therapies. It features cutting-edge technology and a team of over 300 professionals dedicated to delivering personalized healthcare solutions. This new facility is part of a larger expansion plan that includes the establishment of a biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility in Kota Kinabalu Industrial Park, with an investment of USD 80 million, doubling the workforce and further enhancing Sabah’s status in the global healthcare landscape.

The European Wellness New Premier Center stands as a testament to international collaboration and innovation in healthcare. It not only aims to transform healthcare in Sabah but also to set new standards for medical wellness worldwide. EW’s dedication to healthcare advancements positions it to transform global medical wellness tourism, ushering in a new health era for Sabah and beyond.

