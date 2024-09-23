On Track for A Low Carbon Future: CRRC to Unveil Passenger and Freight Rail Transit and Full Life-Cycle System Solutions at InnoTrans 2024

BERLIN, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Under the theme of On Track for A Low Carbon Future, CRRC Corporation Limited (“CRRC”, SHA: 601766) will display its line-up of passenger and freight transportation offerings, alongside full life-cycle system solutions, at InnoTrans 2024 in Berlin, Germany. Highlighting the event, two innovative, eco-friendly, and intelligent trains will make their world premiere: the CINOVA H 2 New Energy Intelligent Intercity Train and the Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART) 2.0, at Stand 210, Hall 4.2 of the venue.

Green Intelligent Passenger Transport Solutions

CRRC will showcase its environmentally responsible and intelligent passenger transport solutions, which include the Intelligent EMU, Intercity/Regional EMU, Intelligent Urban Rail Transit, and New Energy Passenger Transportation. These offerings cater to every speed level and application scenario, envisioning a future of passenger transport that is faster, greener, smarter, and more cost-effective.

The exhibition will highlight standout products that are redefining passenger mobility, including the 350 km/h High-Speed Intelligent EMU, the CINOVA 2.0 New Intelligent Intercity/Regional EMU, the 160 km/h Hydrogen Full-Automatic Intelligent Regional Train, and the Autonomous Rail Rapid Transit (ART).

Diversified Freight Transport Solutions

CRRC introduce a wide range of heavy-duty, fast, and environmentally responsible solutions during the event. To address the growing demand for higher freight capacity, CRRC plans to unveil several new products, among them, the 24-axle Freight Electric Locomotive and the 45-ton Axle Load Ore Car. The 350 km/h High-Speed Freight EMU, the fastest and the most spacious in the industry, will be a focal point. In line with the global push for green transportation, CRRC will launch its serialized new energy locomotives, including the diesel-battery hybrid locomotive, the power battery locomotive, and the hydrogen-battery hybrid locomotive, with power levels from 1000KW to 2000KW. The diversified solutions offer more choices for the global railway freight industry.

Full Life-Cycle System Solutions

CRRC will showcase its expertise beyond just train units with the Train-Ground Integrated Electromechanical System (TIES), a game-changer that centers on the vehicle and incorporates all related operating scenarios. The system reconstructs, integrates, and optimizes the electromechanical system for power supply, signaling, track, depot and passenger service scenarios. It exemplifies the Train-Ground Integration concept, driving overall efficiency gains across disciplines and throughout the entire vehicle-road-station-depot lifecycle.

Focusing on user experience and the diverse needs of the global rail transit market, CRRC will give a detailed presentation on its Digital Life-Cycle System Solution (DLS) at the event. The flexible solution accommodates various city sizes and populations through tailored system designs that support diverse business models such as PPP (public-private partnership), system integration, and electro-mechanical turnkey projects.

For more information about CRRC at the exhibition, please visit https://www.crrcgc.cc/en/.

SOURCE CRRC Corporation Limited