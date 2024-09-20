Expanding Global Connections: Guzhen Lighting Fair Sets its Sights on the Thai Market

ZHONGSHAN, China, Sept. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — With the cool breeze of autumn, the 31st China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair (simply known as Guzhen Lighting Fair) is set to open its doors this October! The Fair will adopt a “1+8+N” exhibition-store linkage model and showcase the innovation and diversity within the lighting industry. Covering the entire supply chain, the event will feature a wide range of exhibitors, products, and a series of professional activities. From high-end smart lighting to creative artistic fixtures, and from industry giants to emerging brands, this spectacular event will gather them all under one roof. With 3,500 premium enterprises and over 1.5 million square meters of exhibition space, it promises to be a one-stop international trade platform.

Visa-Free Policies Between China and Thailand Illuminate New Opportunities for Cooperation

With the promotion of the Belt and Road Initiative and the official launch of visa-free policies between China and Thailand, the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries has entered a new phase. The Thai lighting market is rapidly developing, with a growing demand for high-quality lighting products. According to data from the China Association of Lighting Industry (CALI), Thailand ranked among the top 10 countries for China’s lighting exports from January to July this year. In response to these market trends, Guzhen Lighting Fair has been quick to seize opportunities and was invited to participate in LED Expo Thailand 2024. By extending its reach into markets along the Belt and Road, the Fair continues to expand its international network and strengthen its presence in overseas markets.

Guzhen Lighting Fair Strengthened the Partnership With LED Expo Thailand

LED Expo Thailand 2024 was held from September 5 to 7 at the Impact Exhibition and Convention Center in Bangkok, coinciding with the Smart Living Expo. Under the theme “Connected Lighting for Sustainable Living,” the event focused on providing innovative lighting solutions for sustainable lighting, energy-efficient lighting, healthcare & social care lighting, horticulture lighting, human-centric lighting, and smart lighting.

Global Invitations to Build a New Lighting Ecosystem

Guzhen Lighting Fair has been closely monitoring the development trends in the Thai lighting market, aiming to serve as a solid bridge for communication and collaboration between domestic exhibitors and international buyers. At the LED Expo Thailand, Guzhen Lighting Fair’s international promotion team engaged in in-depth discussions with buyers to precisely match their needs.

By showcasing captivating videos of previous fairs and distributing promotional materials, potential buyers were able to quickly grasp key information about the event, including highlights, exhibitor offerings, and entry policies. This approach successfully attracted numerous high-quality buyers from Thailand and Southeast Asia, many of whom pre-registered on-site and expressed great anticipation for the 31st Guzhen Lighting Fair. Meanwhile, the Hosted Buyer Program drew significant attention, with many international buyers inquiring about the event and expressing strong interest in participating.

Hosted Buyer Program: Expanding New Avenues for International Cooperation

There are many buyers on site who want to know more about Hosted Buyer Program (HBP). The 2024 HBP is an immersive experience tailored specifically for international buyers and invites high-quality professional buyer delegations from Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Americas to participate. Through precise matchmaking and a variety of convenient services, buyers will gain in-depth knowledge of Guzhen, China’s City of Lighting, and the lighting industry in Zhongshan. They will have the opportunity to visit local lighting marketplaces, allowing them to identify and connect with suitable premium suppliers. To date, more than 200 top international buyers have registered for the event.

In addition to the enthusiastic response from international buyers, several exhibitors from the LED Expo Thailand have also inquired about participating in the Guzhen Lighting Fair. These exhibitors expressed a strong desire to showcase their latest products and technologies at the Fair, engage with buyers from around the world, and explore new opportunities for growth and collaboration.

The Guzhen Lighting Fair is not just a lighting exhibition; it serves as a vital window for the Chinese lighting industry to engage with the world. Every showcase here has the potential to spark new business collaborations, and every interaction may open doors to new market opportunities. We look forward to welcoming global buyers and exhibitors to the 31st Guzhen Lighting Fair from October 22 to 26. Together, we will witness this grand event in the lighting industry, illuminating the future and connecting the world!

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/expanding-global-connections-guzhen-lighting-fair-sets-its-sights-on-the-thai-market-302254974.html

SOURCE China (Guzhen) International Lighting Fair