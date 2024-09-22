AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • international relations

Representatives from 57 countries, regions and 6 international organizations, are gathering in Suzhou.

PRNewswire September 22, 2024

What important topics are they discussing about? Let’s find out!

BEIJING, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — I’m Xiao Lin from National Immigration Administration. On September 9th, the first Sub-Forum on Migration Management Cooperation was successfully held. Representatives from all parties expressed their insights and appeals around the development and innovation of migration governance.

It was truly a content-rich event!

Why does the international community focus on the topic of “Migration Governance” so much?

At present, changes unseen in a century is unfolding at a faster pace. The situation in the wider world remains complex and fluid. However, peace, development, cooperation and win-win results are still an unstoppable historical trend. Migration governance is critical to economic development of individual countries, global security governance and international cultural and people-to-people exchanges. It has increasingly become a key issue in global governance.

Here are the key points:
At the forum, NIA made three commitments: implementing more open policies for the cross-border flow of people, more effective actions in the governance of transnational crimes and more extensive global cooperation in migration governance, injecting new impetus to opening up and development; At the same time, three initiatives have been put forward, [Original scene of the initiative] contributing China’s wisdom and solutions to global migration governance and further showcasing its image as an open, confident, secure, and thriving major power.

Representatives also made keynote speeches, sharing their migration governance policies, measures and experience, and providing their perspectives on regional and international migration governance.

Pooling wisdom for win-win results.

In a changing era, National Immigration Administration of China stands ready to work with all parties to promote global migration governance to a higher level and contribute more wisdom to world peace, development, prosperity and stability!

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/representatives-from-57-countries-regions-and-6-international-organizations-are-gathering-in-suzhou-302254862.html

SOURCE National Immigration Administration

