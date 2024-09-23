AUSTRALIAN ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • TRUSTED
  • ACCURATE
  • IMPARTIAL
DONATE SUBSCRIBE

The 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon successfully finished

PRNewswire September 23, 2024

The breeze flows from the lakeside, when runners chase the wind.

HENGSHUI, China, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As autumn deepens, the Hengshui Lake Marathon heats up. The 2024 Hengshui Lake Marathon kicked off at 7:30 AM today, with 20,000 participants from 26 countries and regions, including China, Ethiopia, Kenya, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, Japan, and Belarus, gathering by Hengshui Lake to race together.

After intense competition, Peiyou Feng claimed the men’s marathon championship title with a time of 2:10:13, while Zhongrui Guo closely followed, securing the silver medal with a time of 2:10:25, and Tianyu Chen took the bronze with a time of 2:10:26. In the women’s category, Cuomu Ciren won the women’s marathon championship with a time of 2:26:47. Xia Zhou and Dan Li took the silver and bronze medals with times of 2:29:59 and 2:32:10, respectively.

Benard Kipkorir from Kenya and Atalel Anmut Dargie from Ethiopia won the men’s and women’s marathon titles in 2:09:57 and 2:23:39 respectively. Mekuant Ayenew Gebre from Ethiopia secured the silver medal in the men’s marathon with a time of 2:10:06, while Berhane Tsegay Tekle from Eritrea took the bronze medal with a time of 2:10:10. In the women’s category, Volha Mazuronak from Belarus finished in the second place with a time of 2:25:09, and Derartu Hailu from Ethiopia took the third place with a time of 2:25:57.

Let’s look forward to meeting again at the 2025 Hengshui Lake Marathon.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/the-2024-hengshui-lake-marathon-successfully-finished-302255009.html

SOURCE Hengshui Lake International Marathon Organizing Committee

Keep updated

Latest Releases

Latest News

AAPR aggregates press releases and media statements from around the world to assist our news partners with identifying and creating timely and relevant news.

All of the press releases published on this website are third-party content and AAP was not involved in the creation of it. Read the full terms.

AAP FactCheck

  • Information you can trust
  • Written by trained, experienced journalists using authoritative sources
  • Accredited by the International Fact-Checking Network (IFCN)

AAP FactCheck provides factual, authoritative information Australians can rely on. Accredited with the Poynter Institute's International Fact-Checking Network and adhering to the highest industry standards, our experienced team works to minimise the impact of misinformation.

AAP Photos

  • Award-winning Australian Photography
  • Editorial or Commercial use
  • Subscriptions or one-off licences

Image buyers from all industries rely on AAP Photos. A digital treasure trove of content depicting Australian life, our fully-searchable database contains millions of images from around the country and around the world.

AAPNews

  • News delivered to your inbox
  • Trusted, reliable and accurate
  • Corporate and individual packages available

AAPNews delivers newswire content direct to the public. Choose from a number of subscription models to not only gain access to high-quality fact-based news on your desktop or mobile device, but also to show your support for Australia's only not-for-profit newswire.

Newsroom

  • The wire – up to the minute news at your fingertips
  • Feeds delivered to your CMS
  • Agenda – AAP’s planning and events tool

Get the news feed your organisation needs, with AAP offering extensive coverage of news, courts, politics, sports, finance and the arts. Take advantage of AAP’s partner content to get the international news that matters to your business, with news feeds delivered via multiple channels including API and FTP.